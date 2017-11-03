USM announces presidential search committee for SU

By: Chase Gorski

News Editor

Just a few weeks following University System of Maryland (USM) Chancellor Robert Caret’s meeting with student leaders at SU, an official search party to find the new Salisbury president has been announced.

The 15-person committee was announced today in a press release from the USM, headed by D’Ana Johnson, member of the Board of Regents.

“Identifying and hiring talented, visionary presidents for USM’s 12 institutions is one of the Board of Regents’ most important responsibilities,” Caret said via press release.

Chancellor Caret was eager to begin the process once the announcement was made that President Dudley-Eshbach would be stepping down following this academic year.

This committee will begin the process of searching and screening possible options for the position.

In the press release the USM explained that within the next few weeks the search committee will travel to SU to hold a forum in order to gauge a larger audience.  Similar to Chancellor Caret’s visit, students will have the opportunity to learn about the search process as well as voice their thoughts on what SU needs.

As for the committee itself, Johnson will serve as the chair leading the group of faculty, students, alumni and members of the Salisbury community.  The list is as follows:

  • Robert Rauch-USM Board of Regents
  • William P. Burke-Professor of Practice in Information & Decision Sciences at SU
  • James Buss-Dean of Honors College at SU
  • Mike Dunn-President/CEO of Greater Salisbury Committee
  • Julia Glanz-City Administrator for the city of Salisbury
  • Helena Hill-Assistant Dean of Student for Orientation and Student Conduct at SU
  • Brittany Kesteven-President of Graduate Student Council and SU student
  • Edwin Lashley-Chief of SU Police
  • Arthur Lembo-Professor of Geography and Geosciences at SU
  • Deborah A. Mathews-Professor of Social Work at SU
  • Robert Moore-Chair of Salisbury University Foundation, Inc.
  • Sarah Surak-Associate Professor of Political Science and Environmental Studies at SU
  • Cearrah Sherman-President of Student Government Association and SU student
  • Leonard Raley-USM Vice Chancellor for Advancement and President of USM Foundation

These 15 committee-members will aim to select a short list of finalists to be considered by the chancellor and Board of Regents, after which they will make the final decision.  The entire process is said to take approximately six months, giving SU the name of President Dudley-Eshbach’s successor before the end of the spring semester.

For more information and the entire press release by the USM, follow http://www.usmd.edu/newsroom/news/1769.

