Salisbury-Wesley football rivalry runs deeper off-the-field

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK
Sports Editor
@cmackowiakSGSN
Salisbury University and Wesley College have battled in the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) since 2007 when Wesley joined the Chesapeake regionally-based conference. While CAC sports have mostly gone the way of the Sea Gulls, the two schools have heated up a rivalry in a different sport, football.
Over the decades, Salisbury and Wesley have excelled in their own respective spheres, only recently participating in the same conference, the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). This has ignited a Delmarva rivalry with a close proximity and overlain recruiting grounds offering a basis.
“Wesley just doesn’t like Salisbury based on where they are. Salisbury just doesn’t like Wesley, for whatever reason. I can’t even explain it. It’s been that way for quite some time,” SU Head Football Coach Sherman Wood said.
Wesley has an overall 19-8 lead in the series dating back to 1986 with 10-game win streak from 2005 to 2014.
While Wesley is leaving the CAC at the end of the spring season, the battle on the gridiron has only recently been born into a new age as the schools continue to be conference opponents for football in the NJAC. The last two years, this NJAC game has helped to decide the conference champion.
In 2015, an SU field goal from Alex Potocko with two minutes left in the game provided the Sea Gulls with a 38-35 road upset of the Wolverines, providing Salisbury with a conference title in their first NJAC season.
One year later, Wesley struck back winning in Sea Gull Stadium 44-27 as the Wolverines paved their season from a 1-2 start into a deep NCAA Tournament run.
This time around the teams meet again towards the end of the season. Both teams are undefeated in the NJAC with Frostburg State waiting in the wings with only one loss.
“I think it’s great to have a Route 13 rival. I think it’s great for the community. I think it’s great for the fans. Obviously, the additional reason that this game is kind of heated is because most of the time both teams are vying for some postseason recognition. You want to play your best for all those reasons,” Woods said.
While the battle on the field will certainly be one to watch as a top-25 match-up, the mindset off-the-field is what makes this recent rivalry so interesting.
On the Salisbury roster, seven players are from the state of Delaware. Two of those players have a close proximity to Wesley as natives of Dover, Del., where the college is located.
Those players are both starters in senior punter Tim Steindl and sophomore center Tyler Rosello.
“A lot of those players know each other. Obviously that can be a little competitive, a little emotional as far as playing against each other. Obviously the proximity is a big deal,” Wood said.
Each with familiar friends on the opposite side of the football field, the two have grown up through football seeing the impact of the Wesley program. It is a very unique experience for Rosello.
Last season, Rosello did not see much playing time against the Wolverines last season. This time he certainly will as the starting center for starting quarterback Brandon Lewis.
“[Josh Lipowski] enabled me to play center by moving to tackle, which I appreciate. Last year I traveled and played some games. Brandon and I during practice and when we did play were center-quarterback [combo],” Rosello said.
“Him and I developed that relationship last year and just got better over spring.”
Whether he was at center for Lewis or another offensive line position on Saturday, this game and rivalry certainly takes on a different meaning for a player with deep familial ties at the Dover college.
Rosello says that his uncle was a three-time all-American nose guard at Wesley, displaying that there is definitely some Wolverine blood somewhere in his veins. The Sea Gull’s offensive line coach for four or five years of his development also featured as an all-American with the Wolverines.
“We’re a really big family where I come from, so most people I know went to Wesley. The starting nose guard there played next to me on the offensive line in high school, so it’ll be a nice high school battle there,” Rosello said.
Growing up in central Delaware, Wesley seemed to be an obvious choice for the future collegiate offensive lineman, but some factors changed that decision.
Just like with any other future college student, several factors came into Rosello’s decision as he narrowed his schools to Salisbury, Wesley and Gettysburg College. He felt a connection on the Salisbury campus, but his father also pushed him to take the college-experience.
“I wanted a good academic institution and I wanted to get away from home a little bit. [Salisbury] is far enough, but not too far. It worked out in the end,” Rosello said.
“My dad was really big on me coming to [Salisbury.] He wanted me to have a college life. He didn’t want me to live at home and go to Wesley, which is two minutes away from my house.”
That one decision three years ago places the offensive lineman across the Maryland state border for this NJAC rivalry. As a Sea Gull among a pack of Wolverines, Rosello has fun with it.
He enjoys seeing his former teammates, but of course there is a contrast on and off-the-field.
“This year is going to be really interesting because obviously we travel there. I’m going against a three-year high school friend of mine who I played with,” Rosello said.
Rosello says that his family plans on throwing a tailgate around the game with both Wolverines and Sea Gulls invited. It is a perfect example of the comradery of football with slice of competition involved.
While Salisbury has ‘rivalries’ across many sports with many successful Division III schools, this one is unique. It is a battle of the Delmarva Peninsula for Division III football dominance each season.
Just like any rivalry, bloodlines run deep and display a uniqueness unlike anything else with about 60 miles separating the Wolverines and Sea Gulls, or just a dinner table.
Leave a Reply