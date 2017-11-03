Do not freak out about the College Football Playoff

By ZACH GILLELAND
Opinion- It is only natural for college football fans to freak out when the first College Football Playoff Rankings are released. Brushed aside are the AP and Coaches Poll and fans get a glimpse at what the criteria the College Football Playoff Committee judges by.
As a Maryland Terrapins fan, it is a foregone conclusion that the Terps will never make the playoff. If Maryland cannot consistently beat Indiana and Rutgers every year, then they cannot expect to beat Ohio State or Michigan at all.
The first rankings were revealed on Oct. 31, and as ominous as the date is, spooked and angered fans whose teams are vying for one of the coveted four spots. But with more than three weeks remaining before the committee releases their final rankings on Dec. 3, there is plenty of time for teams to strengthen their resume.
Below, The Flyer analyzes the first College Football Playoff Rankings and what the committee got right and wrong.
Top Four
- Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)
Signature win: at Notre Dame
Shocking to say the least, the inaugural poll of the 2017 season starts with a bang. The Bulldogs are enjoying a fine season under second-year Head Coach Kirby Smart.
The committee is justified in selecting the Bulldogs, who have that big signature win against Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. Just like Alabama, Georgia is blowing out opponents, winning by an average of more than 26 points a game.
Two road games against Auburn and Georgia Tech stand between the Bulldogs and Alabama– the presumed SEC Championship game. If the conference title game comes down between both schools and both are undefeated coming into the matchup, a close loss for either team will more than likely keep them in the playoffs.
- Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0)
Signature win: at Texas A&M
It is a down year for the SEC if Alabama’s signature win is an eight-point win against the Aggies. No offense to A&M, but the team has not had the same success post-Johnny Manziel.
The Crimson Tide are no doubt a strong team, and in my opinion, are the strongest team in college football. What puts Georgia ahead of Alabama is that signature win and a Notre Dame win looks a lot better than the Crimson Tide’s win over Florida State in the opening week.
‘We want Bama’ is a common phrase exuberantly shouted after a contending team notches a signature win. That worked well for Vanderbilt, who lost to Alabama 59-0 and sparked a five-game losing streak.
Georgia may not be shouting that phrase now, but it is looking like both teams will collide in the SEC Championship game. A road match-up at Mississippi State and a cupcake game versus Mercer separates the Tide from the Iron Bowl game against Auburn.
The may not be No. 2 for long, but the committee got it right for now.
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1)
Signature win: vs USC
Four wins in 2016 and missing a bowl game for the first time since 2009, the Fighting Irish are having an unexpected season. Notre Dame’s resume is favored by a tough schedule, facing four ranked opponents, going 3-1 in those contests.
It is no shock that the Irish are ranked this high, their only loss is by one point to the first-ranked Bulldogs. Key wins over USC, Michigan State and NC State bolster an already solid resume.
The committee got this selection right. If Notre Dame can win out, they will hear their name called early come Dec. 3.
- Clemson Tigers (7-1)
Signature win: at Virginia Tech
Arguably the most shocking pick by the committee, they go with the defending-national champion Tigers at the fourth spot. A road upset against Syracuse remains the only blemish on Clemson’s season.
The committee got this selection wrong. The one-loss Tigers are not the same team that won the playoff last season. Sure the team has signature wins against Auburn and Virginia Tech, but Clemson is not winning in the fashion they did in 2016.
Junior Kelly Bryant replaces All-American Deshaun Watson at quarterback, but he has not replicated the success of his predecessor, with the offense averaging a touchdown less than last season.
Oklahoma or Ohio State would have been a justifiable selection. Undefeated Wisconsin and Miami are also options but lack signature victories.
Looking from Outside
It was interesting to see where the committee went after the top-four spots. Oklahoma holds the fifth spot, followed by Ohio State, Penn State and TCU. Wisconsin and Miami round out the top-10.
The committee is usually more favorable to the Buckeyes after selecting Ohio State instead of TCU in 2014 and Penn State a season ago. The win against the Nittany Lions on Oct. 28 helped save the Buckeyes chances at making the playoffs, but they fall short to the Sooners who beat them in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 9.
Surprises
The year of the Cyclones. Iowa State enters the rankings at 14 after a surprising 6-2 campaign. ISU has two stunning road victories against top-five opponents in TCU and Oklahoma.
Although ranking the Cyclones at 14 is fine, there is no way that Iowa State is the 14th best team in the country. Losing to Texas at home by 10 is not good.
16 is way too high for Mississippi State, who are ranked high solely for the pedigree of their conference. The Bulldogs defeated LSU and Texas A&M fairly easily, but were blown out by Auburn and Georgia, allowing 80 points combined. A game against the Crimson Tide will send Mississippi State down the rankings.
Wisconsin at nine is puzzling. The Badgers are undefeated but have yet to beat a quality opponent. But the Paul Chryst-led team has beaten opponents by double digits in all but two games.
TCU at eight seems too high for the Horned Frogs, who looked ugly in the 14-7 loss against Iowa State. The win over Oklahoma State puts TCU over the Badgers, but the undefeated record should not be as overlooked as it is. Flipping both teams makes sense.
Arizona receives love as the 22nd ranked team. Another surprising team, the Wildcats have doubled their win total from 2016, holding a 6-2 record and are in the PAC-12 South championship picture.
The highest group of five team is UCF at No. 18. A resume that includes a 38-10 shellacking of my Terps, the top-ranked group of five team will receive a bid to a New Year’s six bowl game.
The committee has shown that it favors strength of schedule in the rankings, as evident in their top-four selections. Although with its flaws, the committee got it right this time.
