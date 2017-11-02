Under the Feathers: SU football’s Brandon Lewis

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK
Sports Editor
@cmackowiakSGSN
No. 15 Brandon Lewis
Senior quarterback; Salisbury football
Hometown: Bel Air, Md.
HS: John Carroll
After featuring as the back-up quarterback last season, Lewis came into the 2017 season as the starter. He has held that role well in his dual-threat capabilities within the triple-option offense. Through eight games, the Bel Air, Md.-native leads Salisbury in rushing with 549 yards on the ground. He also leads the team with nine rushing touchdowns.
In the air, the senior quarterback has six touchdowns and over 500 passing yards despite three interceptions. Lewis leads an offense that is putting up 33.3 points-per-game and 367.3 total yards per game. For the final two weeks of the season, Salisbury faces two top-15 teams in Wesley and Frostburg State.
Below Lewis joins The Flyer for the latest edition of ‘Under the Feathers.’
1) What are your majors/minors? What made you interested in that field(s)?
“Business Management. I enjoy being involved in a team atmosphere and hopefully can use my leadership skills in order to be successful in the business world.”
2) What made you want to play football at or just come to Salisbury?
“I came to Salisbury because of the cost, ocean city and the campus life and community that comes along with being an SU student,” Lewis said.
3) What has been your favorite moment as part of SU football while here at Salisbury, and why?
“My favorite moment as a Salisbury football player was beating [Christopher Newport] on their Homecoming in my junior year. Even though I didn’t play much, I knew how much it meant for our team, and with the history between our two programs it’s always nice to be able to get a ‘W’ vs. those guys,” Lewis said.
4) Have you always played quarterback as you do currently over your football career (high school and college)? What do you enjoy about your position on the field?
“In high school, I started both ways playing quarterback and free safety, and I have been a quarterback since coming to SU in 2013. I enjoy playing quarterback because of the responsibility that comes with the position. It’s fun to put your team in a position to be successful and to be in a leadership role,” Lewis said.
5) In your senior year now, what do you think comes with the title ‘senior’ on a sports team and how do you embrace that today?
“Being a senior is important regardless of playing time or any of that stuff. As a senior, you must take what you’ve learned from upperclassmen throughout the years and apply that now in order to keep the strong Sea Gull culture going. No one wants to be the team that lets the standards slip, so most importantly we just want to focus on molding the younger guys,” Lewis said.
6) What is your favorite part of Salisbury University Athletics or your team-environment here at SU?
“Something I love about our team is that it doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman or senior. We all hang out and have great team chemistry, and that has definitely contributed to our success this season. We truly have that family atmosphere from the coaches down to the players,” Lewis said.
7) What is your favorite part of campus life at Salisbury, and why?
“Campus life is exciting. It seems each year since I’ve been here the administration tries their best to add events and improve the campus involvement as a whole. I’m excited for the tailgates in the spring. It’ll be our turn to return the favor to the different sports teams and support them,” Lewis said.
8) What are your hobbies and interests off the field?
“Golf, fishing, Xbox, reading,” Lewis said.
9) Where is your favorite place to go for a meal or snack on or off-campus?
“Chipotle,” Lewis said.
10) Is there any favorite music you like to listen to right before a game? Favorite band or artist?
“Jeezy, Shy Glizzy, Future and Migos have been mainly what I’ve listened to this year with a few EDM/house artists thrown into the mix,” Lewis said.
11) Is there something unique about you that many SU football fans don’t know?
“I have a 26-year-old brother and a 9-year-old sister, so it’s been cool to be able to experience being the middle child,” Lewis said.
