With backs against wall, SU volleyball soars

by

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

After York College of Pennsylvania helped create the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) in 1989, Salisbury University joined the long-operated conference in 1993. The two academic institutions have battled back-and-forth over the decades since then.

The two schools’ women’s volleyball programs have been familiar with each other long before that, first playing each other in 1977.

Over the years, fans have seen some close matches between the Sea Gulls and Spartans, but they were treated to one of the classics on Tuesday night in Maggs Physical Activities Center.

SU and York met in Salisbury as the fourth and fifth seeds respectively in the CAC first round. By a hair, Salisbury hosted the match as the higher seed.

Back at the same venue as York’s 3-2 win earlier this season, the match began similarly to their previous encounter. Despite being on the road, the Spartans were dominant early on with powerful attacks, Sea Gull errors and quick-saving ability.

“I don’t know. I think it’s just playoff jitters I guess. I guess we just like to come back in the third or fourth set against them. I think we were just getting in our heads a little bit,” SU junior outside hitter Nicole Venturelli said.

The Spartans put together an early 2-0 lead with quick 25-20 and 25-16 set wins respectively. Salisbury was their own worst enemy at times, generating just a 4.8 hitting percentage alongside eight attack errors in the first set.

Meanwhile York excelled with a 25.7 hitting percentage in the first set, improving that number to 30.3 in the second set with only four hitting errors between the two sets.

SU continued their rough start into the second set, accumulating another eight attacking errors with a 10.8 hitting percentage. SU leading-hitter Venturelli was struggling early on too with five kills and seven errors through two sets against a strong York blocking tandem.

The Spartans had seven team blocks through two sets. However, things began to change in the third set.

“[We wanted to] just keep swinging. When we run a fast-paced offense, teams have a tough time keeping up with us. They have a great block and great hitters, but when we run our fast-paced offense, I think they have a really difficult time keeping up with the way we hit the ball,” SU junior middle hitter Kaitlyn Shea said.

Following back-and-forth action in the first 14 points, the Sea Gulls took an 8-7 advantage on a York attack error. They would not let up their lead the rest of the third set, winning 25-19 in the end.

The Spartans seemed to come out flat-footed as Salisbury felt a resurgence. Improving their hitting percentage in 16.7 in the set, the Sea Gulls were aided by York’s 0.0 hitting percentage on seven attacking errors.

“They did a good job playing hard, regardless of the score. They stuck together. They fought hard in every point. There was never a time that anyone looked at anyone else and started blaming,” SU Head Coach Justin Turco said.

“Everyone took responsibility for their actions and came right out ready to play.”

In the fourth set, similar play came the Sea Gulls way with only five attacking errors and a 4.7 hitting percentage improvement from the fourth set. York continued to drop their stride, back to a 10.5 hitting percentage.

Salisbury took the fourth set 25-19. Suddenly, the match was tied back at two, which is exactly what happened against York during the regular season. However, York took that fifth set back on Oct. 20.

This time the Sea Gulls were ready to power through with a spread of offensive players. The quick moving offense eventually got to the Spartans as Salisbury raced away with the fifth set, 15-6.

“We worked so hard in practice. We just really wanted to beat them. They’re always a great team,” Venturelli said. “It’s the first round of playoffs so it just feels really good to get the win.”

Salisbury completed the three-set comeback to keep their season alive. They did it as a team effort, not with any individual alone.

Venturelli arrived at 12 kills by the end of the night, keeping her 2017 streak of double-digit kill games intact. But the junior outside hitter struggled to get going early on with 10 errors.

To alleviate the pressure, the Sea Gulls finished the match with five players registering above eight kills each with three of those in double-digits. With the players describing the team as a ‘family,’ it is only fitting that the players finished their potentially final 2017 home match together.

“It’s amazing because we all work so hard in practice. It’s not just one of us, it’s everybody. So when we play some of the players that haven’t had a chance to get in yet, it’s awesome. They did so well. It shows how hard they’ve been working because they killed it,” Venturelli said.

Shea came into the night with 16 kills this season. She left with eight more. Registering 50 percent of her season total in one night, the Crofton, Md.-native stepped up in the third and fourth sets specifically.

“The passes were there. The sets were there, and then all I had to do was my job which is swing at the ball. That’s what I set out to do and it just worked in my favor. I couldn’t do it without everyone giving me a perfect pass or set,” Shea said.

Her head coach praised Shea for her perserverence.

“We have four middles so it’s a tough competition in there. It’s a big testament to her that she just came and worked hard every day. She never cared about whether she played or not,” Turco said. “When her number was called, she stood up.”

After an emotional win, the Sea Gulls quickly will head into the CAC Semifinals in two days. Turco says that the team has much to learn from the win, implementing some thoughts into a 6 a.m. practice Wednesday morning.

“I think we can learn from it. I think we can start a little faster. We take it one game at a time all season, so today’s win is awesome and we’ll enjoy it right now,” Turco said.

Next up: No. 4 Salisbury will travel to Newport News, Va. for another edition of the Salisbury-CNU rivalry against the top-seeded Christopher Newport University Captains Thursday night. CNU defeated SU 3-1 earlier this season in Salisbury.

