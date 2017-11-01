Sea Gulls advance to CAC FH finals after thrilling OT win

by

By CHASE GORSKI

News Editor

@cgorski12

Down but not out, the Sea Gulls field hockey team erased a one-goal deficit twice to come away with a thrilling overtime victory over York College of Pennsylvania in the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) Semifinals.

SU freshman defender Camryn Dennis sent the Spartans home with her second goal of the night, giving SU the 3-2 win.

Initially it was the Spartans that had the advantage, dominating possession from the start of the game leading up to their first goal.

An unassisted shot from near the top of the circle by junior forward Lindsay Nye gave the Spartans an early 1-0 lead and put the Gulls on their heels.

The first half goal was the first goal SU had allowed in almost a month since their game against Catholic on Oct. 14, as well as their first goal conceded in the CAC playoffs since 2015.

As the first half wore on and both teams traded opportunities, it was Salisbury that started to settle into their offense and make plays happen. On their third penalty corner of the half, the Gulls were able to capitalize off the stick of Dennis.

Assisted by senior forward Nicole Lindner, Dennis deflected the ball into the goal to equalize in the thirty-first minute. SU rode this momentum into the second half to maintain the 1-1 tie, but knew changes had to be made.

“We realized in the second half that we needed to pick it up or this would be our last game,” Lemanski said.

Coming into the second half the Sea Gulls produced many opportunities, but again it was the Spartans that were able to find the back of the cage first.

After SU senior goalie Tressie Windsor dove out to make a save, the ball trickled past her and senior forward Autumn Mallory put a shot past two defenders for her conference-leading nineteenth goal.

“[Windsor] got in her own head a little after the first goal,” SU Head Coach Dawn Chamberlin said. “She just wasn’t as sharp as she normally is.”

After going down 2-1, the Sea Gulls started to make a turn offensively and created some better shots within the circle. Windsor did not have to make a save the rest of the second half as the Gulls fell into their groove and dominated the offensive possession.

“They really brought it today I think they were a whole different team than they were in season,” sophomore defender Jillian Hughes said. “But we matched it, every goal they had we picked it up even more after.”

Hughes was at the forefront of a physical match-up all night with both teams receiving yellow cards throughout the match. Hughes had one of her own at what seemed to be a crucial point for the Gulls down 2-1 late in the second half.

“The foul was accidental, I really didn’t mean to but it happens…I’m kind of known for cards during this season,” Hughes said. “They really made up for me when I went out though.”

With under 17 minutes to go Salisbury got their chance to tie the game once again while Hughes was still serving her five minutes.

A shot from sophomore midfielder Arielle Johnston rebounded and fell to the feet of junior forward Emily Lemanski. Lemanski fired a shot off Spartan goalie Sam Keating and into the goal to bring the Gulls even at 2-2.

Lemanski, who totaled five shots in the game, was a constant pest for York defenders throughout the game with her dribbling skills, and after a few missed chances early on she was finally able to finish.

“It felt awesome, we were down so we really needed it and it just changed the momentum of the game,” Lemanski said.

The Sea Gulls did not stop there, pressing on the attack and creating three more chances forcing Keating to make some key saves for the Spartans, including one at the very end of regulation.

The back and forth game that took place in regulation was much different from the regular season match-up between the two teams, in which the Gulls traveled to York and came away with a 3-0 win. Coach Chamberlin knew before this game going against a heavily offensive team that they would have to score just as much.

“I was very proud of the way we were able to match them every time they scored we were able to put one in,” Chamberlin said. “In overtime I said ‘you can’t do that anymore, the first one to score is going to win this game so we have to take the lead.’”

The Sea Gulls did just that.

After a suspenseful eight minutes of seven-on-seven overtime with both teams showing fatigue, Salisbury found themselves another chance in the form of a penalty corner.

“We have some pretty good shooters up top, we are always really confident in them,” Lemanski said.

The game-winning goal showed exactly why Salisbury has such confidence in their shooters off of penalty corners.

Senior forward Natalie Wilkinson took the penalty corner and guided a pass towards the top of the box to Dennis, and Dennis left no doubt with a rip past Keating into the back of the goal for the victory.

“When [Dennis’] shot is on its on, we just have to make sure it stays low,” Coach Chamberlin said. “That was a rocket and she found that corner, and that’s why we called it.”

After a long fought battle, the Sea Gulls walked away with the win, which was all Dennis wanted to focus on.

“We were down and we weren’t playing together, we just dug a little bit deeper and we got what was most important to us,” Dennis said. “It feels so great.”

After their victory, the Sea Gulls will travel to face No. 1 seeded Christopher Newport University on Saturday in the CAC Championship. While Coach Chamberlin wants to enjoy this win, she knows what they need to do to get ready.

“We played a little tight tonight, and we can’t do that on Saturday we have to come out and bring our A-game,” Chamberlin said. “We lost to [CNU] earlier this year and we didn’t play well at all, so we have to strive to bring our best game and leave it all on the field.”

