Sea Gull Nation app offers expansion over the horizon

by

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

CAMPUS – With new facilities and athletic venues opening up on East Campus over the last two years alongside a new SU Baseball Field coming in the spring, Salisbury University athletics are blossoming to the top of the Division III.

However, recently attendance has been a returning issue for many programs playing in these venues. Tailgating was introduced in the last academic year, continuing in football’s 2017 season.

Paired with the tailgating initiative has also been a new piece of technology: the Sea Gull Nation app.

“We’ve had an athletic marketing committee for the last year to try to talk about what we can do to add excitement and build fan experience, get more people out to the games. We batted around a lot of ideas. So, this is the one we decided to try about this year,” SU Director of Athletics and Recreation Dr. Gerry DiBartolo said.

Last year, several departments on campus including the President’s Office came together looking to improve attendance and the fan experience at Salisbury varsity sports. This included SU Head Football Coach Sherman Wood who noticed lower attendance numbers at games than desired.

The group eventually pursued the idea of an interactive application on mobile devices. Assistant Athletic Director of Campus and Recreation Jessica Stoltz took the lead on the initiative and has overseen the app since its launch.

“It looked like a good opportunity to get people engaged, especially with things like fan cam, that sort of thing. We want people to be engaged in the games and promote games for us,” Stoltz said.

A good opportunity then has now soared in use over the first two months of the fall sports season with over 1500 users downloading the app from the Google Play Store or iTunes.

Its origins come from a Louisville, KY company SuperFan U founded in 2011 that specializes in collegiate fan engagement.

“SuperFan is the leading fan loyalty & engagement company in college sports today. It is changing the way your school, team, and alumni association communicate with fans today,” the company’s website reads.

Not only does SuperFan offer the host application for Salisbury, but also they provide assistance in social marketing training and management for application content.

“They have a representative that is kind of your support person, so I can reach out to [our contact] at Super Fan U and say, ‘hey I don’t know what quality content is. I don’t know what I should be sending out,” Stoltz said.

The contact helps to train school representatives like Stoltz on creating content calender to manage push notifications and manage fan experience. With little previous marketing experience before this, Stoltz says that it is a personal goal of hers to learn the trade.

Aiding Stoltz in the operation and management has been an intern recently who also is a former Salisbury student-athlete. While many users log in during each event, there is much going on behind the scenes.

Those 1500 users encompass multiple students, faculty, alumni and staff that call Salisbury University home. For some of those individuals, the true competition comes off the field at times in the app’s standings feature, logging the top point totals from users.

“Our hope is that people will come to games. They’ll use the app. They’ll check in, access rosters and do a lot of things in there. To reward them for coming to games, we’ll give them prizes along the way,” Dr. DiBartolo said.

Earning the Win

With the Sea Gull Nation app increasing fan engagement, points are growing too among the 1500 users today.

“We’re that this is going to be something exciting for our fans, that they want an opportunity to win some things, not to win, to earn by attending matches, games, and meets so that they have the ability to show their spirit,” Dr. DiBartolo said.

The app uses a basic point system generally with each attended event accumulating 10 points for an individual account upon recognition of location. Five point polls have also recently been introduced for fans to get an added boost.

12 points are awarded for attending a conference playoff game. Stoltz says that increased point totals are also an option for hosted NCAA Tournament games later on.

For attending just three home events at 30 points total, fans can redeem a Sea Gull Nation plastic cup. The next three stages are much higher values with sunglasses at 200 points, a t-shirt at 400 points and finally a multi-prize package at 800 points.

That package includes a Salisbury gear bag, plastic water bottle and a Sammy the Sea Gull bobblehead.

“As much as we don’t love extrinsic motivation as far as giving prizes for coming to games, maybe it starts to build a culture where if it starts to happen, maybe then people are like, ‘okay maybe we’re very successful in our athletic programs,” Stoltz said.

All of the prizes come with the added benefit of marketing Salisbury University and the Sea Gull Nation app. After an account accumulates over 800 points, the race is on for one of five top prizes provided by various departments across campus.

The first-place fan has the opportunity to choose their prize among the five options with the other four in the top-five picking their prizes in order among the remaining options.

The top prizes include: $1000 donated by the President’s Office; a $500 SU Dining Services voucher to any on-campus satellite locations; an iPad from the SU Bookstore; and an SU gear pack filled with an item representing each Salisbury University team.

Finally, a fan can choose a Sea Gull Stadium suite experience for them and up to 11 friends at any home game. The $750 valued experience includes a catering option for the 12-person group

With over 1500 users currently, it is a tight battle for those prizes currently. However, it is not too late to get involved in the race with point totals accumulating through the winter and spring seasons. The current leader has 300 points.

The available top prizes exemplify the off-the-field effort behind the app among many departments that look to better the Salisbury University brand.

Future Expansion

While the goal in the present is testing the success of the app in the athletics realm, another goal might be something far larger down the line, maybe even next academic school year.

For now, the mission is to watch the current achievements of the app through the spring. However, Stoltz says campus representatives from the original committee will revaluate the success of the initiative.

“This year is kind of our test year in athletics to see how it goes. Hopefully, once we have some really good data as far as users go, [it will expand],” Stoltz said.

With many on-campus departments and the President’s Office becoming involved in this original ‘athletics’ initiative, Salisbury University is hoping to unveil a campus-wide interactive app based on the current Sea Gull Nation one.

Despite much of the student population not involved with SU Athletics, this new app potentially down the road would involve nearly all on-campus activities in a similar points system for all students to gain rewards or even extra credit.

Salisbury students could visit theater shows or guest lectures and gain extra credit in classes. Everything is on the table and anything is possible.

“Then that professor would be able to get on the app as an administrator to see 25 people checked into the event so they all get bonus points in class,” Stoltz said.

Considering the campus-wide opportunities, Salisbury University President Dr. Janet Dudley-Eshbach has been an avid supporter of the current launch with the expansion in mind later.

“She has been absolutely a staple in us moving forward with this app. She’s the person we have to thank for the support,” Stoltz said.

As Salisbury University expands geographically across South Salisbury, the Sea Gull name and culture expands too online and on mobile devices. While Salisbury Athletics do get a majority of attention, the hope is that everything will cycle through and come full-circle back to aid the university as a whole.

“We’re really grateful for campus’ buy-in on this because I think not only is this supporting us now, but it will funnel back to the rest of campus if this continues to grow,” Stoltz said.

