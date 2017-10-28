SU WSOC advances to CAC Semis with dominant play

by

By ETHAN WILT

Staff Writer

@Ethan__Wilt

The third-seeded Salisbury University women’s soccer team (10-9, 7-2 CAC) advanced to the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) Semifinals following a 3-0 win and a dominant performance against No. 6 Penn State -Harrisburg on both sides of the ball, led by seniors Ruthie Lucas and Jamie Tacka.

The Sea Gulls came out of the gate playing aggressive, passionate soccer Saturday afternoon. Salisbury largely owned time of possession and controlled the speed of the game. For the first fifteen minutes of the match, the ball remained on the Lions’ side of the field.

The Sea Gull offense got off to a fast start and quickly established a rhythm, with senior striker Ruthie Lucas at the heart of the offense. In the 19th minute, Lucas received a pass from midfielder Dana Gordon, playing the ball off her left foot, dribbling it past the outstretched hands of Lady Lions goal keeper Kayla Arnold into the right corner of the net.

“They were keeping a lot of space between their defenders, and I really like to run slotted balls and Dana likes to see them. I got really lucky and she sent a great pass through. I hit it with my left foot because the keeper was there and I couldn’t get it with my right, and it just kinda very slowly rolled,” Lucas explained, after scoring her team-leading 11th goal of the season.

Following the goal, PSH (11-8, 4-5 CAC) got some momentum and found a bit of offensive success, connecting on a series of passes to move down the field.

PSH forward Erica Hile sent a shot towards Sea Gull goal keeper Hope Knussman that sailed just above her fingertips, hit the crossbar and away from the goal. Quickly possessed and cleared by the Salisbury defense, the Sea Gulls soon answered the Lady Lion offensive surge.

In the 36th minute, midfielder Jamie Tacka got off a pass to freshman Brooke Rossiter, who controlled the ball to shoot it into the lower right-hand corner of the net, almost identically to the first goal. Salisbury then held a comfortable 2-0 lead on Penn State, going into halftime with a 7-5 shot advantage over the Lady Lions.

Entering the second half, and following adjustments made by both teams, the PSH offense found more possession but not any further luck connecting with the Salisbury net.

PSH forward Kristen Stark came onto the field second in the CAC with 13 goals Saturday. The Sea Gull effort to shut her down largely contributed to the shutout. The Lady Lions came into Saturday averaging 2.3 goals a game.

“We knew we had to shut her down, so one of us was covering her and the other one was holding in a little bit, like five yards out […] so we contained her pretty well. We basically just focused on thirteen, we knew she was their only threat, so we just made sure we doubled,” Tacka said.

The Lions tallied 13 shots in just the second half, compared to Salisbury’s seven. However, the Sea Gull defense rarely allowed a clean look at goal, making most of the shots inaccurate. The shots that did get on goal, Knussman easily handled totaling 10 saves on the day.

The Salisbury offense took on a more conservative look in the second half, while the defense further tightened down on both teams, leading to more possession changes throughout the half.

While not needed, in the 85th minute, freshman midfielder Juliana Looney got the rebound off of her first shot, taken seconds earlier, and shot again, this time connecting to push the Sea Gull lead to 3-0, effectively ending Penn State’s shot at mounting a comeback.

Salisbury Head Coach Kwame Lloyd emphasized the role of the Sea Gull bench, his ‘game changers’ in Saturday’s match-up.

“It’s going to have to be the game changers to make the difference. So, when you have a player like Brook (Rossiter), freshman, and then Looney, freshman, to have the composure to not only take one shot, but cut it in and drive another ball, you’ve got to give it to our game changers,” Lloyd said.

With the victory, third-seed Salisbury will travel to second-seeded Frostburg State (8-7-2, 7-1-1 CAC) to play the Bobcats in the CAC Semifinals on Wednesday. The winner will earn a spot in the CAC Championship next Saturday.

