SU football pitches second straight shutout

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK
Sports Editor
@cmackowiakSGSN
In recent games, Salisbury football (7-1, 7-0 NJAC) had not produced the same offensive firepower fans were used to seeing over recent years. On Saturday, SU got one of their key play-makers back in senior slotback Brady Curley.
That big-play offense was back again with help from Curley in his return and senior quarterback Brandon Lewis, putting 33 points up on the Rowan University Profs (3-5, 2-5 NJAC) a week after scoring 42 vs. Southern Virginia.
“I’m happy just to see him get the rust off. He’ll probably tell you that too. Man, he still has some things to work on, but it was good to see him out here. I was really happy to see him play. We’re going to need him,” SU Head Coach Sherman Wood said.
However, the storylines continued to come from a steady SU defense that took advantage of a struggling Rowan offense, tallying their second straight shutout in the 33-0 victory over the Profs.
This performance came from a defense that has allowed less than 14 points in each of their last seven games. The unit is shining as Salisbury readies themselves for a two-week gauntlet to end the season, traveling to No. 14 Wesley and then hosting No. 15 Frostburg State in the final week of the season.
“[It brings us] confidence. Coming out with two shutouts in a row, knowing that our defense is really confident, and the offense knows that the defense can get some things done and vice versa,” Wood said.
After entering the d3football.com Top-25 at No. 25 this week, the Salisbury offense did not disappoint on their opening drive. Following two quick first downs on five plays, Curley broke open down the left side of the field for a 48-yard rushing touchdown.
It was Curley’s first game action since Oct. 7 vs. Christopher Newport, missing the two games. After Curley broke open for 84 yards rushing on Saturday, Lewis was happy to have his fellow senior back in action.
“It’s definitely nice to have Curley back. He’s an explosive player out there, obviously you saw it on the first drive. It’s nice to be able to pitch it and watch him run. It’s pretty cool,” Lewis said.
Lewis had a strong game of his own, leading the Sea Gulls with 125 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Bel Air, Md.-native also threw for 40 yards including a touchdown through the air to sophomore wide receiver Damien King in the second quarter.
“We’re coming together. The line’s playing great. The receivers are doing what they need to do. Everybody is really coming together. We hope to continue to get better each week and keep pushing forward,” Lewis said.
While Salisbury called for mostly plays on the ground, the senior only went two-for-eight in the passing attack. Wood saw hefty breezes during the game as a real issue for the Sea Gull offense.
“I really thought that there were times when the wind played a factor. On the two overthrown balls, you could see Damien and [Ryan] Kolb reaching and then it just took off. So I was telling Brandon, ‘we have the wind with us so maybe put a little more air under it,” Wood said.
At the end of the day, Salisbury continued their offensive trend with 417 total yards, including 289 yards on the ground. 33 points is the fourth most in a game this season for the Sea Gulls.
Meanwhile on the defensive end, SU was sturdy against a limited Rowan offense. The Profs’ only chance for points in the game came on their very first drive.
After marching 55-yards downfield on 13 plays, Rowan senior kicker Tyler Knighton missed a 39-yard field goal attempt that would have made it an early three-point game.
Past that, Profs sophomore punter Mike Ragno came on for eight punts on the afternoon, averaging only 28.9 yards which set up Salisbury in Rowan territory multiple times for drives.
The Rowan offense was halted on nearly all fronts, recording only 91 yards through the air and just 68 yards rushing. Hurting the Profs was their third down conversion rate, converting on only three of 14 opportunities. Rowan came into the game with only a 25 percent rate of success.
“We’re ready. We’re just ready for anything to come to us. We’re ready for Wesley. We’re coming together. We get offense more and more every week. We’re excited now. We’re just having fun,” SU senior outside linebacker Nour Mays said.
The lone turnover for either side came the way of the Sea Gulls in the fourth quarter. SU junior free safety Shane Gaines settled under the ball on a throw down the field for his fourth career interception.
Recording two straight shutouts for the first time since 1976, the Salisbury defense is confident heading into games against two of the better offenses in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) to end the season.
“With the communication, I was so proud of the guys talking to each other a little bit. I thought in the first series we were just getting the kinks out a little bit. I think we were out of position a couple times. But once we settled down and put ourselves in a position, we talked a lot about stance starts,” Wood said.
“Once we did that, people were just making plays. I’m really pleased with the communication and chemistry.”
Next up: No. 25 Salisbury will put their undefeated NJAC record on the line against their rivals up U.S. Route 13 in No. 14 Wesley (7-1, 7-0 NJAC). In the last two seasons, the two Delmarva academic institutions have split their match-ups with each away side coming home with the victory.
Leave a Reply