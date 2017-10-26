There is no I in team

by

By LILLY METCALFE

Staff Writer

OPINION- Group projects, more like time wasting pits of sorrow. Dealing with unfamiliar and unmotivated classmates is a difficult and awkward experience. Group projects are made to promote teamwork, time management and communication skills. Here are the four types of group project experiences every college student can go through in their academic career.

The procrastination group: this is the group that waits until the last minute to prepare an average or below average project that they finish in a matter of hours. These are the students who are either too busy to meet up prior to that stressful night, or ignore the due date for weeks until it is almost too late. The students think they have plenty of time to complete the project, but then end up pulling an all-nighter to complete the assignment. Then when presenting the project, they all look tired and unenthusiastic, dissatisfied with each other and the final product they have created

The over-achievers: this is the group that will meet right after learning about the project. They will meet every week and come up with creative ways to present their project. They make all the other projects look bad and will volunteer to present first. They will get so involved that when presenting, they go over their time limit resulting in points off, but will still get an A. Now a person that is a procrastinator might not like a group like this, for they might see this group as “try-hards,” but this is the best group to be in.

The one-man army group: this cannot be counted as a group effort, for there is only one person who pulls through and completes the project. They give simple tasks for their unenthusiastic members and even then the members still manage to mess that up. The one student will do the majority of the talking when presenting. This person will complain that they had to do all the work, but they secretly are happy that they had all the control to make the project perfect to their standards. This begs the question if a group project is even worth assigning at times, especially to a general education class.

The one-man slacker group: this is a group that is similar to the over achievers, except for one problem. There is a member of the group that does not carry their own weight. This person does not show up to scheduled meetings, slacks in their contributions and during the presentation they create a monologue that has nothing to do with the project whatsoever. They will sabotage a group’s grade unintentionally and no one talks to this person because the damage has already been done.

Of course, not everyone will experience these kinds of groups. However, it is inevitable that a group project will be completed and presented. So, be wise about who you end up being partners with and do not wait until the last minute to complete a group project.

Advertisements