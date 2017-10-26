Spotify, Hulu close in on monopoly

by

By DREW LACOUTURE

Editorial Editor

When it was announced this past September that a bundle of Hulu and Spotify would be available to college students for only $4.99 a month, thousands of prayers were answered. This is fantastic for anyone who uses these platforms for music, movies, and television. However, with Netflix and T-Mobile offering the same exact bundle, consumers might be heading towards a future with one universal streaming product.

This partnership puts hours of binging and millions of songs into the hands of those w ho may have previously felt hesitant to pay for streaming. As Tim Connolly, head of distribution and partnerships at Hulu, put it “they’re [Spotify] an iconic brand in music streaming and a proven leader in reaching and engaging young consumers.”

However, Hulu needs this partnership more, with Netflix having over 100 million subscribers globally. Hulu last reported having 12 million in May 2016 according to Business Insider.

Companies have been partnering in this fashion for a long time and it is still a large trend, exemplified by the recent Google and YouTube partnership. Partnering gives both parties a broader audience and an upper hand against competitors. This competition might be nonexistent with music streaming service Tidal continuing to struggle to gain subscriptions.

Looking at the fan’s perspective, this would not be consequential at all. Being able to access most of one’s entertainment under a single payment or one eventual platform is not only convenient, but it is also practical. With that in mind, it is important to remember that with one single product on the market, the streaming world may soon start to look like Walmart.

Small businesses have been suffering in recent decades because of big-box stores. Instead of having to go to the farmers stand to get produce, or a hardware store for household products, now anyone can buy anything at Walmart. People usually recognize that the products are better at other places, but only having to travel to one place is a whole lot easier.

Students that are consumers of this new bundle are aware of this possible future. “I love being able to watch Hulu for almost free now, but this bundle is not good for any of the others services because there could be a monopoly,” said Hannah Driscoll, a human resource major in the Perdue School of Business.

While neither Spotify nor Hulu have bought out the other (since Hulu is owned by Walt Disney, Fox and Comcast) this might change and the two companies may eventually converge. If a monopoly is formed over time and Netflix, Apple Music and Amazon Prime become bought out, the quality of the service will drop.

The bundle of Spotify and Hulu is truly a beautiful thing for the short term, but if it is really successful the next few years of streaming may be a lot different than the present. Everyone might only have to log into one single service. This would not be a bad thing if we knew that both streaming services were in it for more than money. Hopefully new technology will come along to make streaming outdated, before it is too late.

Advertisements