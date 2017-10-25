USM Chancellor Robert Caret meets with student leaders regarding president search

by

By: Samuel Stevens

Editor-in-Chief

University System of Maryland (USM) Chancellor Robert Caret, along with Student Regent Will Shorter, met with student leaders Thursday to discuss the search process for the new president and ask for student input.

Student leaders came from student organizations involved with governance, such as SGA, Appropriations Board, Greek Life, Graduate Student Council and the Student Athlete Wellness Advisory Team (SWAT).

Student ideas are a part of the overall process the USM uses to hire a new university president.

The closed search committee creates a leadership profile based on several factors including feedback from students, and then gives the information to several pre-approved search firms to find candidates.

The entire process can be long and difficult, and Caret explained what goes on. The search firms will draw up a pool of 80 to 100 candidates. They then select 10 to 12 individuals from that group and then a final slate of three or four.

“It can get pretty complex,” Caret said. “Like any kind of change, it’s a little disruptive.”

The USM board takes student consideration seriously. One of Student Regent Shorter’s jobs is to travel to different campuses to see what student needs are.

Leaders at the meeting provided Caret with several suggestions for the next president based on issues they see at SU.

SGA President Cearrah Sherman suggested that the new president “should be committed to diversity.”

She cited steps President Dudley-Eshbach took, such as the Link of Nations and Buddy Program for international students, as improving recognition of diversity at SU. Sherman wishes to build upon this with diversity training that includes students.

This idea was one that resonated with Caret.

“Embrace diversity for the energy or excitement it brings, or embrace it because you have no choice,” Caret said.

He also said that the new president should be representative of the changing student body, and should represent students of the future.

Finding more diverse university leadership has been a challenge across the nation, not just in the Maryland system.

Some students raised issues with current SU policies, most of all communication between the administration and students.

Graduate Student Council leaders Brittany Kesteven and Aliyah Gibson explained to Caret the lack of support their student population receives as an issue the next president might address.

The number of grad students has increased over the last several years, but Gibson said there was a “crack” between services for graduates and undergraduates.

The Counseling Center was another issue discussed for improvement, as it often takes several weeks to get an appointment with one of the staff members.

Caret said this was a national issue, citing that demand for campus counseling centers has increased by 1000 percent in recent years. It is also related to the diversity question, as minority students have much higher rates of suicide and mental illness than whites.

Sherman raised the issue of athletes as another underrepresented student population, and that their busy schedules often keep them from participating in student governance. However, Alex Potocko, football player and representative from SWAT said that athletes had much more attention from the administration than in the past.

The meeting was just one of many Caret had that day to gather information for the search committee. He also met with the SU Foundation, Alumni Boards, Town-Gown Council, SU Patrons, local government, Staff Senate and the President’s Advisory Team.

He encouraged students to email his chief of staff, Janice Doyle, if they had further comments at jdoyle@usmd.edu.

