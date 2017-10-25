Dr. Cox outlines the press in today’s world with “Journalism and Democracy”

by

By: Abby Bivens

Staff Writer

While the 45th President of the United States may have a strong dislike of the media, the founding fathers considered press to be an essential part of a functioning democracy.

On Monday evening Dr. Jennifer Cox, assistant professor of Communication Arts, discussed the foundations of the media as well as the rights and responsibilities that journalists have today.

The first freedom laid out in the Bill of Rights is typically referred to as the freedom of speech, but it goes beyond free speech. The First Amendment protects freedom of assembly, religion, petition and press as well.

Dr. Cox explained that the founding fathers included this freedom of press within the First Amendment because “they believed that it was integral to the advancement of truth, science, morality and the arts.”

She added that it fostered the questioning of government and officials, communication of thoughts among citizens and had the ability to unite citizens against oppressors. All of which were critical to the young nation, having just escaped tyrannical rule.

Although the press was much less organized in the eighteenth century and was often used as political propaganda, it was an important means of keeping the public informed.

Dr. Cox said that much like President Trump, government officials did not always have the best relationship with the press. His struggles with the media revealing his “not so presidential” qualities are not new or unique.

She provides the example of Thomas Jefferson, who was no friend of the media.

Prior to his presidency, Jefferson’s personal life was exposed in the media. Speculations that he had sexual relations with his slaves, even fathering multiple children with these women came to light through the media.

Despite this, Jefferson was still an advocate for the freedom of the press, saying that our liberty depends on the freedom of the press and that cannot be limited without being lost.

After discussing the history of journalism in the United States, Dr. Cox transitioned to the roles of the media in modern democracy.

Drawing upon her personal experience as a reporter, where she often covered government stories, Dr. Cox acknowledged the significance of her role as a public educator.

Modern journalists get to decide what the public hears about, how much they will hear about it and what they will learn. Dr. Cox believes that this responsibility should be taken seriously and be as unbiased as possible, as the public often cannot distinguish between promotion and news.

Although the United States is considered to be a nation with the most free press, the country has a growing distrust of the media. Dr. Cox shared the statistics from a Politico poll that 46 percent of Americans believe that the media fabricates stories about President Trump.

Dr. Cox encouraged those who attended the lecture to challenge themselves to go beyond reading headlines. To also be a fact checker and to seek change in a world full of misleading information.

The next lecture in “Democracy Across the Disciplines” will be given by Dr. Shane Hall, assistant professor of English. He will be discussing the relationship between democracy and literature on Oct. 30.

As a reminder, all lectures in the PACE series “Democracy Across the Disciplines” are open to any SU student and members of the surrounding community. Lectures are held Monday evening at 7 p.m. in Fulton Hall, Room 111.

