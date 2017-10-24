Writers on the Shore: Featuring University of Pittsburgh Professor Erin Anderson

by

By MELISSA REESE

Staff Writer

CAMPUS — Salisbury University’s fall “Writers on the Shore” lineup continued with guest reader Erin Anderson on Oct. 18.

Anderson is an audio producer and assistant professor in the University of Pittsburgh’s English department. Her work crosses genres and platforms including narrative audio, multimedia nonfiction and gallery installations.

Anderson is the author and producer of “What Hadn’t Happened.” Her work “Our Time is Up” won the 2016 Sarah Lawrence College International Audio Fiction Award and was recently featured as an audio installation for the Smithsonian Institution’s ACC Creativity and Innovation Festival.

She has gained national distinction by publishing scholarly essays and multimedia works in several journals of writing. Anderson’s writing style is non-traditional because it is more focused on the audio and the visuals of the story.

Anderson launched “The Olive Project,” named after her grandmother who died of tuberculosis. It is a collection of artifacts from her grandmother’s life, which includes photographs from her family’s archives, such as pictures of her farm and the one room schoolhouse that she attended.

This project was the launching pad for her multimedia storytelling and gave her the technical skills that she needed, Anderson said.

Her story “What Hadn’t Happened,” is about her great-grandmother, Eileen Harris’ daughter, Gloria, who died when she was 18 months old from accidentally drowning in a copper boiler. Harris felt guilty about it for several years and lied about the incident in the newspaper’s obituary, but decided to tell her story as an audio recording for Anderson years later.

Anderson called her story “a struggle with emotional and ethical complexities.” It is a work of nonfiction.

There are many quotes overlaid over photography in “What Hadn’t Happened,” such as “years later—a yearning to face it,” “she was too young” and “survived by her words.” This combination of performance and artifacts made her story an interactive experience.

She read her story “Our Time is Up,” which is about the fictional characters Helen and Jake McCleary in marriage counseling, but it contains the voices of Juanita Bowman and Anderson’s grandfather, Josiah Patton. She said that she took real recordings from interviews years ago “radically out of context.”

For instance, she took the Bowman’s phrase “I can’t see” literally, and she created a fictitious story about Helen’s eyesight deteriorating during their marriage. Anderson also repurposed audio recordings from her grandfather’s oral history to make his character into a cheating husband with the phrase “Her name was Gladys.”

There are poignant quotes in her story, such as when the therapist says, “Sometimes all we can do is listen to each other” and when Jake says, “Human nature is a funny thing.”

Anderson’s audio drama with the voices of deceased actors is told as a cassette tape recording played by an anonymous source. This was her most time consuming project because she had to cut together several audio files and sound bites which took over seven months, Anderson said.

The final story that she read was called “Being Siri,” to which Anderson lent her own voice to ask Siri thousands of questions, some quite personal. “I wanted to be famous or just to be real,” Anderson says in her story.

“I can’t help but believe if I had a different voice, I’d be a different person,” Anderson says hauntingly. This story is a commentary on technology taking the place of human interaction.

Anderson said that she prefers nonfiction to fiction narratives.

“I definitely feel more at home in nonfiction,” Anderson said. “A lot of people write a work of fiction that is basically a memoir.”

Anderson credits Glen Gould’s radio documentaries “The Solitude Trilogy” and Sarah Polley’s documentary “Stories We Tell” as inspiration for her form of storytelling.

Anderson said that she also felt inspired by the work of poets though she does not feel like one herself.

“I do have a real appreciation for the rhythm of poetry and the sound of words,” Anderson said.

The next “Writers on the Shore” event is Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. in the Worcester Room of the Commons and features poet and novelist John Surowiecki. He has written 12 books of poetry, including “Martha Playing Wiffle Ball in Her Wedding Dress and Other Poems.”

