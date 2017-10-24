SU’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ play review

by

By MELISSA REESE

Staff Writer

CAMPUS — Salisbury University offers a modern twist on the Shakespearean play “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Shakespeare, who mostly wrote tragedies full of gruesome death scenes, wrote this comedy, which stands out from his other plays.

This comedy is the SU directorial debut of Dr. Mark Saltzberg, a new faculty member in the Music, Theatre and Dance Department.

His version of the Shakespearean play upends traditional gender roles “in favor of a radical queer, counterculture aesthetic in order to critique the heteronormativity and misogyny rampant in the text,” he said.

Unlike in the original play, these characters question their sexuality through homoerotic themes that run throughout the play.

“One cannot escape the one-sidedness of the representation of love,” Saltzberg wrote in his director’s note. “It is only male-female love that is depicted. One cannot escape the fact that the great Amazon, Hippolyta—native to a matriarchal society of women warriors—is presented as acquiescent and has less than 2 percent of the lines.”

“My favorite scene definitely has to be one that I’m not in,” actress Alli Payne, who plays Hippolyta and Oberon, said, “which is the mechanicals getting scared and they’re all running around and it’s crazy and exciting and it’s just a huge spectacle, and it was just my absolute favorite to watch when we were rehearsing.”

“I love Shakespeare,” Payne said. “About four years ago, I had a teacher who was just great with Shakespeare. She knew what you needed to do with it, and ever since then, I absolutely loved doing it. It’s hard. It’s a lot of work, but he’s a great writer, and I love his little word plays and all that.”

However, Payne admits that this is not her favorite Shakespearean play.

“My favorite Shakespearean play is ‘Macbeth’ because Lady Macbeth is a powerhouse,” Payne said, “and I absolutely love that show.”

Payne had some reservations about the changes made to the play.

“At first, I was really hesitant,” Payne said, “because I was taught you had to keep it traditional, and as we worked with our director, Matt—this is his first semester—it was so exciting because as he explained what he was doing and what he wanted to achieve, they’re things that I support and that I also believe in, so it was really great making this art with him.”

The production features an original score by New York composer Daniel Mertzlufft. The heavy metal rock music runs throughout the play.

Cast members dance on the tables and come out of the center of the tables to surprise the audience, making the play interactive.

“My favorite scene is when Puck first enters and all the fairies come out of the tables,” actress Chareese Vandyke, who plays Hermia, said. “I think that’s the coolest scene ever.”

Vandyke said that she initially was not a fan of Shakespeare.

“I absolutely love this twist on it,” she said. “And I think the director did an amazing job.”

This production uses non-traditional staging. There is not a single stage, and audience members are seated at tables instead of auditorium style seats.

Saltzberg noted that this production contains mature themes, risqué costuming and sexual situations. It also contains strobe lights.

This play includes comedy by Jeremiah Copeland, who plays the character Nick Bottom. Copeland said that he loved the changes made to the play.

“I loved them,” Copeland said. “I think they added so many interesting things, not that Shakespeare is boring, but Matt Saltzberg, who’s the director—he saw a different direction in the play to make it more fun, more interesting to the crowd. He wanted to relate how the play is to society today.”

“I’m a fan of Shakespeare, but I’m also a new learner in Shakespeare,” Copeland said. “I wasn’t really into it until I got to college, so I’m a new learner.”

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” played from Oct. 12-15 and Oct. 19-22 in Fulton Hall’s Black Box Theatre.

