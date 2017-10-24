by

By ALLISON GUY

Staff Writer

As you may know, October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. I am sure you have seen the pink ribbon symbol promoting breast cancer awareness on t-shirts, hats and even food packaging.

Although you are probably familiar with the disease, there is more to it than many people realize.

Breast cancer is very common. According to breastcancer.org, out of all the women in the United States, approximately 1 in 8 of them will develop invasive breast cancer at some point in their lives, making breast cancer the most common cancer in U.S. women.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that in the U.S. in 2014, almost 237,000 women were diagnosed with breast cancer and 41,211 women passed away from the disease. As compared to other cancers, only lung cancer kills more women each year than breast cancer does, according to the American Cancer Society.

But breast cancer, while most common to women, can also affect men. According to breastcancer.org, the chances that a man in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer sometime in his life is about 1 in 1,000, or .01 percent. About 2,470 new cases of male breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed by the end of 2017.

While the whole month of October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the third week of October is Male Breast Cancer Awareness Week.

Since the disease is so common, many people know someone who has been affected by it. Freshman Lily Bazis is familiar with the disease.

“My close family friend had breast cancer,” Bazis said. “I think it’s great that there’s a whole bunch of awareness during October, because it’s really important to get the word out about it [breast cancer].”

As noted on astrazeneca-us.com, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month has been around for over thirty years. It began when the American Cancer Society, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and other public service, medical and governmental organizations came together to promote awareness of the disease and provide greater access to health services.

According to thinkbeforeyoupink.org, the ribbon symbol associated with breast cancer awareness began with Charlotte Haley. In 1991 she began making and handing out ribbons to raise awareness of the disease. Interestingly enough, the ribbons were not pink in color—they were peach.

With each five ribbons, Haley attached a piece of paper reading, “The National Cancer Institute’s annual budget is $1.8 billion, only 5 percent goes for cancer prevention. Help us wake up legislators and America by wearing this ribbon.” She handed out ribbons to people at the local supermarket and wrote about the disease to well known women such as former First Ladies.

Estee Lauder started using the ribbon as a symbol of breast cancer awareness, but they changed its color from peach to pink. Thus, the modern day pink ribbon was born, and soon it was everywhere.

The Susan G. Komen foundation even adopted it and made it a part of their organization’s logo.

Although breast cancer is a serious disease that affects many people, its prospects are improving. When cancer is detected in an earlier stage, the patient’s chances of beating the disease are higher.

According to the American Cancer Society, death rates for females with breast cancer has decreased 39 percent from 1989 to 2015. This is likely due to upgraded technology and an increase in early treatment.

With increased awareness of breast cancer and health checkups, continued research, and improving treatments and technologies, we may someday find a cure.

