Which Sea Gulls will fly into the playoffs? The Conference playoff scenarios

With one major day of conference action remaining in the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC), it is time for the annual fall conference playoff scenarios from The Flyer.
Wednesday will be the deciding day for many teams as only two Sea Gull squads have clinched conference playoff positions at the point in time. Salisbury men’s soccer and women’s volleyball will need a good result of their own plus help from other teams for certain possibilities.
For the CAC teams, the end draws near, but for Salisbury football in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC), three conference games remain with their season ending on Nov. 11. Therefore, much remains to become apparent for SU football.
Below The Flyer goes through football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, field hockey and women’s volleyball to see what lies over the horizon headed into Saturday.
SU women’s soccer: 6-2, 18 points (8-9); currently sit in third place
After a rough non-conference slate, Salisbury won their first six matches in CAC-play to turn their season around. However, two straight losses to Christopher Newport and Frostburg State made things a bit murky as to where the Sea Gulls will head in the conference playoffs.
Despite a loss to second-place Frostburg State (6-1-1 CAC, 7-7-2) on Sunday, SU is still only one point behind the Bobcats in the standings. After locking up either the two-seed or three-seed, Salisbury’s hopes lie with Southern Virginia (3-4-1 CAC, 6-8-2) to win against the Bobcats.
A Southern Virginia win paired with a Salisbury win at Wesley (0-8 CAC, 3-11-1) on Wednesday would put the Sea Gulls in second-place and a first-round bye into the conference semifinals.
If any other result occurs on Wednesday, Salisbury will be the third seed on Saturday, hosting one of many possible conference opponents. The good thing for Salisbury is that SVU is still in the playoff hunt and will have plenty to play for against the Bobcats this week.
SU men’s soccer: 3-3-2, 11 points (7-8-2); currently sit in sixth place
An overtime win on a Nick Carrington penalty kick was exactly what this team needed headed into the final game of the season. With the win, things opened up for the Sea Gulls including jumping back into the CAC playoff picture.
On Wednesday Salisbury welcomes in Wesley (1-7 CAC, 3-14) down U.S. Route 13 for their annual battle. It is a match that SU should win on paper, but anything is possible in the final game of 2017.
With Christopher Newport, St. Mary’s (Md.) and Mary Washington all locking up the top three seeds, Salisbury’s possibilities range from the fourth seed and hosting a first-round match to completely out of the playoffs. The only team with a chance to knock out the Sea Gulls is Frostburg State, sitting two points behind SU in the table, but Salisbury owns the tiebreaker with their win over FSU.
In essence, a win or a draw vs. Wolverines on Wednesday locks Salisbury into a CAC playoff spot. They would only be left out if they lose and Frostburg State wins at Southern Virginia.
Things get tricky when looking at the potential finishers in third through fourth though. York (Pa.) currently sits in third and Penn St.-Harrisburg sits in fourth with 13 and 12 points respectively.
A Salisbury win and losses by PSH and York would mean that Salisbury hosts one of those two schools in a CAC first-round match on Saturday. It is plausible to occur with those two schools playing teams in the top-three.
For anything else that occurs, Salisbury will end in the fifth or sixth positions for the playoffs, traveling to an opposing school. However, unlike a week ago, things are looking much brighter for the Sea Gulls to reach the CAC Tournament after missing it in 2016.
SU field hockey: 4-1 CAC (10-3); currently in second place
The SU field hockey team is the only Salisbury squad that already has their seed locked in for the CAC Tournament. Salisbury will be the two seed when all is said and done.
Sitting at 4-1 in conference, Salisbury owns the tiebreaker over the team below them, York, while the team above them, CNU, holds it over the Sea Gulls.
While the game vs. St. Mary’s (2-3 CAC, 7-9) is of critical importance to the NCAA Tournament resume, the result will not influence the conference playoff picture. Look for the Sea Gulls to host the York Spartans (3-2 CAC, 11-4) in the CAC semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
SU women’s volleyball: 5-3 CAC (17-8); currently in fifth place
If the soccer conference playoff scenarios looked complicated, then fans should be impressed with what is coming out of the women’s volleyball picture.
First off, it is important to keep in mind that SU only has one conference game remaining at Wesley (2-6 CAC, 15-12) on Wednesday. Most of the other CAC teams have two matches remaining, to be played this upcoming weekend with the conference tournament starting next Tuesday.
That is what makes predicting this playoff scenario so tricky. However, if the Sea Gulls defeat Wesley, they will be in at some place in the seedings.
Other than CNU as the No. 1 seed, anything is possible from the final five playoff seeds. Just like the other sports, the two-seed would receive a bye into the conference semifinals, while the third and fourth seeds would host a first-round match on Halloween.
For Salisbury to get that elusive second-seed like they did last season, they would need to beat Wesley and have Southern Virginia and York both lose their final two matches. While this is a possibility, there is probably a low chance that it will.
There is a better chance for Salisbury to end up as the fourth seed, hosting a first-round match. This occurs if SU beats Wesley and Mary Washington goes 1-1 or 0-2 in their final two matches.
There is a lot to play out especially in this sport, but there will be a clearer picture Thursday.
SU football: 6-0 NJAC (6-1); currently tied for first place
For the only team not in the CAC, two weeks span ahead before fans will really know if Salisbury is competing for an NJAC title and an NCAA Tournament berth. After a dominant 42-0 win vs. Southern Virginia on Saturday, the team stay tied with No. 14 Wesley in the conference standings.
It looks as though the conference will come down to Wesley and Salisbury once again, like in 2015. With Wesley holding the tiebreaker via their win over No. 16 Frostburg State, the Bobcats sit in third with ways to get back in the title picture disappearing.
At this point like Wesley, Salisbury controls their own destiny in the NJAC with three games remaining. The Sea Gulls host Rowan (2-4 NJAC, 3-4) on Saturday, a game that SU should theoretically win on paper. The Profs defeated the Sea Gulls last season 34-30 in their only meeting.
After that, Salisbury enters the gauntlet of their 2017 schedule with back-to-back games to finish out the regular season against top-20 opponents. The first opponent is Wesley on Nov. 4 when the Sea Gulls will make the trip up U.S. Route 13 to face the perennial powerhouse.
That game will determine any aided importance to the Sea Gulls’ home Regents’ Cup game vs. Frostburg on Nov. 11 to finish out 2017. If SU can pull the ‘upset’ over the Wolverines on Nov. 4 like they did in 2015, that will set up a pseudo conference title game in Sea Gull Stadium on Nov. 11.
Obviously, there is much to be played out on the football field over in the NJAC.
