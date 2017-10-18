Writers on the Shore series featuring Gabriel Fried

by

By ALLISON GUY

Staff Writer

Wednesday, Oct. 4 was the continuation of this semester’s Writers on the Shore series, featuring poet Gabriel Fried.

Fried is an accomplished poet who most recently wrote “The Children Are Reading,” a poetry collection published earlier this year, which he read selected poems from during the reading. He is also the author of the poetry collection “Making the New Lamb Take”, which won the Kathryn A. Morton Prize and also gained acclaim from Foreword Reviews and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, both of which named it one of the top poetry collections of 2007.

In addition to being an author, Fried is also the poetry editor of Persea Books and a professor of creative writing at the University of Missouri.

Prior to the reading, several students were familiar with Fried—if not with his own work, then with the works that he had published for Persea Books.

Junior Emma DePanise, an English major pursuing the creative writing track, had heard of Fried before the reading.

“In my poetry class and the classes that I’ve had before, we read a lot of the books that he published,” she said. “It was not only interesting to hear his own work, but just, like, the fact that he’s published all of these other people that we’ve been reading in my classes.”

Fried’s reading began with an introduction given by John Nieves, a professor of creative writing at SU. Nieves praised Fried’s work, noting the positive contributions that he has made to the world of literature.

The theme that runs throughout the poetry collection is children’s stories. The book’s title poem, “The Children Are Reading,” depicts two children reading in a secret hideaway, and contains references to classic children’s literature such as “A Wrinkle in Time.”

To write this poem, Fried drew from his own experiences of reading and discussing books with a childhood friend.

Fried’s poems are often based in truth, but contain elements of fiction. For example, one of his poems contained the imagined details of the real-life encounter between the woman who is said to have inspired “Alice in Wonderland” and the man who is said to have inspired “Peter Pan.”

Other poems revolted against tradition, such as Fried’s more adult versions of Beatrix Potter Tales.

“I thought his poetry was very fresh,” DePanise remarked. “A lot of the things that you read are, like, pretty serious, but his was all based off of childhood kind of like, folklore… So I thought that was refreshing.”

DePanise noted that unlike the works of many other poets, Fried’s poetry is typically not biographical in nature, but he is still able to incorporate his personal life into his work.

“I liked how he was able to take on the personas of children, or other people, in his poems,” DePanise added.

Fried also ate lunch with a couple of SU’s creative writing students, including DePanise. At lunch, he engaged with the student writers and they were able to share some of their own writing with him.

The Writers on the Shore series continues on Oct. 18 with multimedia storyteller Erin Anderson. The reading will be held at 8 p.m. in the Worcester Room of the Commons.

Advertisements