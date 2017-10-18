“Dewey Need Libraries Anyway?” PACE Lecture Series Recap

by

By: Abby Bivens

Staff Writer



Flu shots, administering Naloxone and blood pressure monitoring are all typical functions of a hospital.

But in many urban areas in the United States, these services may also be available at a local library.

On Monday evening, Research and Instructional Librarian Angeline Prichard spoke about the growing impact of libraries as a part of the “Democracy Across the Disciplines” lecture series.

While obtaining her degree in Library Science, Prichard often received questions such as, “why become a librarian now, aren’t books going out of style?”

Even if books may be “going out of style,” libraries are not.

Some may believe that the future of books is all digital, and within the past decade lawmakers have decreased funding for public libraries. But at the same time, libraries are now expected to fulfill more tasks than ever before.

Abby Bivens photo

An important figure that Prichard points out is the number of users that access the internet through Maryland Public Libraries. In an increasingly digital world, it is next to impossible to submit a strong job application without computer and internet use.

Outside of the traditional functions, libraries in urban areas are often expected to be a resource for the homeless and a way to keep kids off of the streets. Considering this, Prichard suggests that libraries might be used as “band-aids” for large social issues.

Prichard opened this topic up for discussion, asking the attendees what they thought of the expansion of library services.

A few students argued that the increase in library functions was of benefit to the community.

SU Senior Dani Walker disagreed with this logic. Walker has worked in the library during her time at SU and feels that libraries should not be the institution designated to deal with issues such as widespread homelessness.

“It is unsafe and unfair to force libraries to be a safe haven or dumping ground for community issues,” Walker said. “There need to be other systems in place that are better equipped to deal with these things.”

Prichard also discussed the Open Access Movement, a push for free, immediate and unrestricted availability of peer reviewed information and allowing the information to be used to its fullest extent.

The databases that Salisbury University subscribes to may provide a great wealth of information, but it comes at a high cost.

For the fiscal year of 2017, SU spent nearly $1 million on academic journals and databases. As for moving forward Prichard expects that number to increase by around five percent in 2018.

This information can be incredibly difficult to access for the common individual who is not affiliated with a university.

Abby Bivens photo

She provided an example a young man who used open access journals to make a major breakthrough in the medical industry.

A few years ago, 16-year-old Jack Andraka developed a test for pancreatic cancer solely through the use of open access journals. His test cost only $0.03 and was much more sensitive than previous tests, allowing pancreatic cancer to be detected far earlier than ever before.

Through the movement, Open Access Week was created. Now in its tenth year, the international event is dedicated to focus on open access globally as well as related topics.

The 2017 Open Access Week will begin on Oct. 23 and come to an end on Oct. 29. For more information, visit www.openaccessweek.org.

The next lecture will be given by Dr. Jennifer Cox, who will be discussing the connections between democracy and journalism on Oct. 23.

As a reminder, all lectures in the PACE series “Democracy Across the Disciplines” are open to any SU student and members of the surrounding community. Lectures are held Monday evening at 7 p.m. in Fulton Hall, Room 111.

