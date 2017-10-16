WSOC: Rossiter’s late goal leads Sea Gulls to fifth-straight win

by

By ZACH GILLELAND

Sports Reporter

@_zachariahg

After a 5-4 loss to Catholic on Sept. 16, the Salisbury University women’s soccer team seemed dead in the water.

In the 86th minute of Sunday’s matchup against York (Pa.), a shot off the foot of freshman midfielder Brooke Rossiter netted the Sea Gull’s fifth-consecutive victory. Following a 1-6 start to the season after the loss to the Cardinals, the 1-0 victory now gives Salisbury an 8-7 record and a perfect 6-0 mark in Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) play.

“We’re healthy, talented and young,” SU head coach Kwame Lloyd said. “We’re in a rhythm right now and it’s a good rhythm and players are doing a good job and getting it done.”

Senior day for seven Sea Gulls, Sunday offered a chance to reflect on the memories while donning the maroon and gold.

“It means so much, it’s been eight years of high school and college soccer going through senior days and now it’s my last one so it’s definitely emotional,” senior striker Ruthie Lucas said. “Just really thankful we were able to battle through a tough game and get a win.”

A defensive matchup throughout, neither team found the edge in the first half. Both defenses worked well defending the box as both goalkeepers were forced only to make five saves in the match.

The Sea Gulls netted six shots in the first half but could not come away with a goal.

“I just thought that York was resilient,” Lloyd said. “We’ve got to finish our opportunities, I thought we created some great ones. [Wednesday] we scored four of them and today we did not. I want to give credit to York for the way they played.”

Deadlocked in the second half, the match seemed like it would head to overtime. With just four minutes remaining in regulation, Salisbury was awarded a penalty corner.

Lucas, in her last home weekend matchup at Sea Gull Soccer Stadium, went to the corner flag to take the set piece opportunity.

“I was taking the ball out to the corner just thinking this has to be the one,” Lucas said. “I said a quick prayer and thankfully hit a good corner and Brooke was there to finish.”

Unsuccessful on the previous three corner kicks, the ball found a seam through the Spartan defenders. Rossiter corralled the loose ball, and using her weak foot, buried it for the game’s only goal.

“I was so frustrated with the way that we were playing,” Rossiter said. “I did not want to go into overtime and it is senior day so obviously we wanted to win. I saw the ball coming in, it rolled in and I hit it in with my left foot and it just rolled across.”

The Salisbury defense allowed just five shots throughout the match with only three shots on target. With the victory, the Sea Gulls have posted five-consecutive clean sheets and six in conference play.

The last time SU won five-straight matchups was during the 2015 season.

The win sets up a showdown against No. 9 Christopher Newport. A matchup between the top-two teams in the CAC, both SU and CNU are undefeated in conference play. The Sea Gulls take on the Captains on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Sea Gull Soccer Stadium.

“Stay true to us, do not change for [CNU],” Lloyd said. “If we can be disciplined in our back, creative in our midfield and be tenacious up top, I think it will be a great game.”

