SU WSOC continues undefeated CAC start; FH shutdowns Wesley

by

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Salisbury women’s soccer 5, Marymount (Va.) 0

A confident Salisbury University women’s soccer team continued their undefeated Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) play Wednesday afternoon. After a 2-0 win over Penn St. – Harrisburg during Homecoming Weekend, Salisbury welcomed in Marymount (Va.).

With 20 shots total on the afternoon, the Salisbury offense (7-7, 5-0 CAC) was tough to stop for a struggling Marymount defense giving up 2.44 goals-against per game. The Sea Gulls were off and flying early on when Dana Gordan delivered a ball over top of the Saints’ backline in the sixth minute.

Scoring two goals in her last three matches, sophomore striker Julianna Boller found the chip on the right side of the box to slot it home for her fourth of the season. Boller is second on the team in goals scored.

It was not long after that leading-scorer Ruthie Lucas found her eighth of this season, scoring an unassisted goal in the ninth minute. The senior striker also assisted on sophomore midfielder Lydia Narum’s score 10 minutes later on a slotted pass through the backline. It was the first time since Sept. 16 vs. Catholic that SU players other than Boller and Lucas scored.

Freshman forward Brooke Rossiter finished off a slotted goal from the left side in the 37th minute to put Salisbury up 4-0 at the end of the first half. Chances were hard to come by for the Saints with SU dominating possession.

Not allowing a goal in CAC play, the SU defense continued their stride into the match-up vs. the Saints. Senior goalkeeper Hope Knussman had little to worry about with Marymount (2-8-2, 1-4 CAC) only shooting two times in the first half.

SU freshman goalkeeper Emma Hill took over the duties in the second half, allowing only one shot. Averaging 10.7 shots-per-game entering the match, the Saints only totaled three shots.

In the second half, SU head coach Kwame Lloyd brought in a different lineup in order to give some of his key starters a rest. Junior striker Katie Beam joined Rossiter with her own first goal of the season to finish the scoring front at 5-0 in the 53rd minute.

The dominant Salisbury effort brought the Sea Gulls their fifth straight CAC win and shutout. It is the first time since 2011 that SU has won their first five CAC matches, winning their first six and five as shutouts in that year.

Before turning their attention towards No. 9 Christopher Newport (11-0-1, 4-0 CAC), the Sea Gulls will host York (Pa.) in a Sunday afternoon match-up at 1 p.m. in the Sea Gull Soccer Stadium.

Salisbury field hockey 8, Wesley 0

Misty and rainy conditions welcomed the Salisbury University field hockey (8-3, 2-1 CAC) into Sea Gull Stadium fir their annual Corners for Cancer night. Fans in attendance had the opportunity to give donations for breast cancer awareness and research. They also could pledge a donation per penalty corner in the game.

Despite the rainy conditions, much of the Sea Gull faithful made it out for the contest as the Salisbury offense found success against a vulnerable Wesley defense (3-11, 0-3 CAC). It was just six minutes into the match when SU found the back of the net.

Sophomore forward Tara Daddio found her third goal of the season while shadowing the Wesley goalie. Arielle Johnston took a signature hard shot off of a penalty corner, which ricocheted off of Daddio.

The Magnolia, Del. – native was not done there, tallying two more goals in just the first half to grab an early hat trick. 20 minutes into the action, senior forward Natalie Wilkinson joined the scoring for her fifth goal of 2017 off of a drive in by sophomore defender Jillian Hughes.

The Salisbury defense held Wesley shot-less at the break with senior goalkeeper Tressie Windsor having an easy night in the cage. In contrast, the SU offense found firepower with eight penalty corners and 19 shots.

Wesley’s drought continued into the second half, not registering a shot in the match. However, Bridget Wood played well in the cage for the Wolverines, totaling 12 saves.

Freshman defender Camryn Dennis added on to the SU offensive onslaught with her first career SU goal off of a penalty corner 21 minutes into the second half. Freshman midfielder Rebecca Lloyd continued the charge with a sixth goal five minutes later, alongside a second score at the spot later on.

Senior forward Hayley Dize and sophomore midfielder Mary Guest added their first goals in the remaining five minutes of the contest. The Salisbury offense ended the night with 39 shots and 17 penalty corners in the 8-0 victory.

After two-straight road losses to Catholic and Christopher Newport, the Sea Gulls will look to build on their two-game win streak as they hit the road to face No. 17 York (Pa.) on Wednesday.

