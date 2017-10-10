The challenges of a student worker

by

LILY BAZIS

Staff Writer

Salisbury University students search for the perfect balance between work and school. College alone is a huge task and a great deal of work for any person. Yet on top of the school work and extracurricular activities, many college students choose to get a job, adding to the already present stress of campus life. For some, balancing a job while trying to earn a degree is very possible, but for many, it is a difficult burden to bear, for finding that perfect balance is no easy task.

Being a working student is nothing new, however. A study from Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce informs us that more than 70 percent of college students over the past 25 years have worked while at the same time attending school. And Salisbury University is no stranger to this, with many students working on and off campus jobs while at the same time maintaining their studies.

One working student on campus is freshman Kelsey Pintzow, who juggles being a student in the honors college as well as a worker at Hungry Minds in the Academic Commons. Being an honors student, classes are especially difficult, with Pintzow admitting that “it is definitely a challenge balancing school and work”. She also finds that being involved in extracurricular activities is tricky, since she is not left with much free time in between classes and work.

On the more positive side of having a job while in college, Pintzow finds that her job at Hungry Minds is “teaching me a lot about time management, and the money is very helpful, even necessary for me”.

Another student, freshman Sam Douglass, is a Communication Arts major working for the Seagull Sports Network. She tells The Flyer that she thoroughly enjoys her job, and that “it is easy with my schedule, allows me to make money, and will look good on my resume since it deals with my major”.

Since Douglass’ job is mainly on the weekends, she explains that her work usually does not interfere with her classes, but if given an extra Wednesday shift, she finds herself “rushing from class to the field”.

Since paying college tuition is no easy task, the financial benefits of working a job while attending college is one of the most prominent reasons that many students choose to do it. This extra money could come in handy when paying for things like textbooks or room and board. However, according to The Atlantic, by “sacrificing time away from the classroom, many working students will still graduate with at least some student-loan debt.” This could potentially become a major issue for many students, affecting them well into their adult lives.

The list of pros and cons is endless when it comes to working as a college student. But the truth is that no one is the same, and while holding a job might not be the right choice for some people, it might just work out very well for someone else.

