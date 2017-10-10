Salisbury finishes Homecoming weekend 4-2 overall

by

By ZACH GILLELAND

Sports Correspondent

The hectic weekend that was, a time where past and present Sea Gulls came together at Salisbury University. Four new members were inducted into the university’s Hall of Fame, highlighting their mark left on their prospective sports.

Five matchups across four different sports took place during homecoming weekend in which the Sea Gulls finished with three wins and two loses. Below The Flyer recaps the action.

Football

Salisbury’s defense had arguably its best showing of the season on Saturday, defeating Christopher Newport 17-7. Sports Editor Chris Mackowiak recaps the Sea Gull victory.

Volleyball

Playing two matchups this weekend, SU saved its toughest matchups for homecoming. Playing host to CNU and Mary Washington, the Sea Gulls split the weekend.

Women’s Soccer

Riding a two-game winning streak, the Salisbury women’s soccer team defeated Penn State-Harrisburg 2-0. News Editor Chase Gorski highlights how the Sea Gulls rolled to a fourth consecutive CAC victory.

Men’s Soccer

An Alex Eiben header in double-overtime against Catholic on Sept. 27 notched the third-straight win for the Salisbury men’s soccer team. Fast forward 10 days later and the Sea Gulls find themselves on the opposite end of the streak, losing their third-straight game in a 1-0 loss to Penn State-Harrisburg on Saturday.

An offense that has struggled to create offense in the past three games—one goal in total, SU failed to convert on 13 shots and six corner kicks.

In the 10th minute, the Sea Gulls seemed to have a goal, but a shot from senior forward Brooks Zentgraf bounced off the post and out of danger.

The Lions broke through for the only goal of the game in the 23rd minute. Midfielder Ethan Hoover collected a loose ball in the box after a deflected shot attempt and buried it into the back of the net for his third goal of the season.

Salisbury upped the tempo in the second half, outshooting the Lions 9-1. SU had scoring opportunities, a Dolph Hegewisch header beat PSH goalkeeper Hunter Cooper but bounced just above the crossbar and a one-handed diving save by Cooper off a shot from Salisbury midfielder Matthew Zimmerman preserved the clean sheet.

Another frustrating loss for the maroon and gold, the loss brings the team to a 5-8 record including a 1-3 mark in CAC play.

The Sea Gulls will look to reverse their losing streak on Wednesday, traveling to Arlington, Va. to face Marymount at 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Another SU team looking to rebound, the Salisbury field hockey team found themselves with an unusual two-game losing streak after tough losses to CNU and Catholic.

Homecoming as well as senior day for the four seniors—forwards Natalie Wilkinson, Nicole Lindner and Haley Dize and goalkeeper Tressie Windsor, the Sea Gulls faced Frostburg St., a team that had not scored a goal against the team since 2010.

Coming off a 3-2 loss against Catholic in which Salisbury fired five shots, it marked just the second time this season the team launched 10 shots or less in a game.

An offense that had not seen the production from previous seasons, the team exploded for seven goals en-route to a shutout victory.

Junior forward Emily Lemanski registered her first career hat trick, adding to her team-leading six goals. Lindner added her first two goals of the season just three minutes apart in the first half, helping spark a four goal lead at halftime.

Freshman forward Rebecca Lloyd scored her first goal of her SU career and sophomore Rachel Domanico’s fifth goal of the season rounded out the scoring.

Now 7-3 on the year, Salisbury will continue CAC play hosting Wesley on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

