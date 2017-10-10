8 Must-Try Fall Date Ideas

By THERESA TUMMINELLO
Staff Writer
In college it can be hard to find things to do with your boyfriend or girlfriend rather than sit around in a dorm.
Luckily, fall is finally here and so is the fall weather. The leaves are changing, the weather is comfortable and there is so much to do outside.
Below are eight fun fall date ideas.
1. Visit A Farmer’s Market
Take a trip to a local farmer’s market. Farmer’s markets source food from local farmers and sell directly to consumers ensuring quality and freshness, and there are farms in and around the Salisbury area that offer fresh produce perfect for fall cooking.
The Camden Avenue Farmers Market offers a variety of fresh items such as flowers, baked goods, ice cream, seafood, produce, dairy, jams, apple cider and much more. Their business hours are every Tuesday, year round, from 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm.
2. Fall Breakfast Date
Grab breakfast at Krispy Kreme this fall! Krispy Kreme has pumpkin spice, cinnamon sugar, cinnamon apple filled, apple fritter and glazed blueberry cake flavored donuts. Along with these speciality donuts, they have pumpkin spice lattes, hazel, caramel and vanilla flavored coffees.
With donuts coming hot off of the conveyer belt every hour, Krispy Kreme makes a perfect fall breakfast date. The Krispy Kreme in Salisbury, which just opened in April this year, is open from 6 am to 10pm.
3. Bake Apple Pie
Spending an afternoon baking an apple pie is not only fun and rewarding, but it will leave your home smelling like fall. Make the crust from scratch or buy rolled dough, pick up some apples from a local farm, farmer’s market or grocery store and assemble the pie.
Make sure you have plenty of butter and cinnamon and sugar to add extra flavor. Bake at 375F for 45 minutes to an hour, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream goes perfect with a hot slice of apple pie!
4.Spend Time Outside At A Fall Festival
Fall is the perfect season for fairs and carnivals because the weather is crisp and cool. Fairs have an abundance of events from games, to markets, to live music and much more.
It is fun for people of all ages and a great way to enjoy the outdoors before the winter hits. On Oct. 27, Pemberton Historical Park in Salisbury is hosting the Pemberton Park Pumpkin Tour, which includes carved pumpkins and other halloween festivities.
5. Take On The Crowds During Black Friday Shopping
Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year, follows the morning after Thanksgiving Day and is often referred to as the first traditional day of Christmas shopping. Take your significant other whether at 5am or 2pm and get the best deals of the year.
The crowds might be intense and the malls crowded, but Black Friday is fun and almost like an adult scavenger hunt. If you are not a fan of the crowds, Cyber Monday is just a few days later and allows you to shop the same deals online while watching Netflix from your couch.
6. Star gazing
Track the weather to find the perfect fall night to lay out and look at the stars. Be sure to bring binoculars, a sweatshirt, some snacks and a blanket.
On a perfect, clear night, thousands of stars reveal themselves and the sky is illuminated with a magnificent yellow glow. Star gazing is a free romantic date night, and requires very little besides a clear sky.
7. Show Off Your Creative Side By Carving Pumpkins
Turn a plain pumpkin into a masterpiece with a trip to the pumpkin patch. Carving your own idea into your own pumpkins allows you to show off your creative and goofy side.
Make it into a competition and see who is the better carver!
8. Cuddle Up With A Scary Movie Night
Take a trip to the movies and see “IT” this fall, or stay in and watch a scary movie in the comfort and safety of your own home. Some classic scary movies include “Saw,” “Frankenstein” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”
More modern scary movies like “The Conjuring,” “The Cabin In The Woods,” “The Ring,” and “You’re Next” depict more blood and gore, but are great to watch with a partner. If you are not into scary movies, try a halloween classic such as “Halloween Town” or “Hocus Pocus.”
With the holidays just around the corner many people wish away fall and only look forward to winter break and a break from classes, but push yourself to get off campus and enjoy all of the opportunities that fall brings.
