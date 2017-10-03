Under the Feathers: SU men’s soccer’s Nick Carrington

by

As an upperclassman, Carrington has shined for the maroon and gold, starting in 26 games in 2016 and 2017 combined. For new SU head coach Alex Hargrove, the New Jersey-native has been a reliable option at the wing back spot as part of a stout defense. Now with a new formation, Carrington has taken his place starting at the left center back spot as part of a three-man backline.

Despite primarily aiding SU on the defensive end, the defender has found success on the offensive end, scoring seven goals and tallying an assist across his career. Carrington is perfect from the penalty spot for Salisbury, going a perfect four-for-four during his four years. Now as a senior, Carrington continues to contribute defensively for SU, including helping his team achieve three shutouts so far in 2017.

The defensive stalwart goes ‘under-the-feathers’ with The Flyer to find out more about the player’s senior year in the maroon and gold.

Q: What made you choose to come to Salisbury?

Carrington: “I really love the Eastern Shore. I’m from New Jersey, so coming down to the Eastern Shore was a little bit of a cultural difference, but I really enjoyed it down here. I always wanted to come down to Maryland. The price also helps. But I mean competitive play all-around with soccer, coming here we’re contending for championships right away and always in the front line. It was exciting soccer-wise and academically. It’s still a challenge now, so I’m happy with my decision all around.”

Q: What was it like switching from a back-four to a back-three defensive line?

Carrington: “It was different, but I think it fit well really for us, more so because it allowed, especially the outside backs like Alex [Eiben] and I, to be more defensive-minded and to not have to worry as much about attacking. So it really helped us to solidity the back. It has shown in the last couple of games.”

Q: How was the switch from a wing back position to a more center back role?

Carrington: “It was nice. It was a little like, it took me a few practices to get there mentally, but it was nice to solely focus on defending to really help solidify and stop letting goals in to start winning some games.”

Q: Who’s your go-to guy on the offensive side of the ball?

Carrington: “I think it really is a team effort. There’s been a bunch of goals from a lot of people already this year. I think we have four guys tied for leading goal-scorer. I’m happy that everyone’s scoring and getting their chances in. I mean there’s not really a specific guy. Everyone comes in and fills the role in. Everyone does their job and gets the results we need.”

Q: What do you love about being a part of the SU men’s soccer program?

Carrington: “The friendships and life-long bonds that we make. When we have the alumni come down, literally everyone’s there just looking out for you. It’s just incredible. It really is a second family. I can count on these guys whenever I need them academically, physically, emotionally. Everyone’s here. Really is a family.”

Q: What is it like being a senior this year?

Carrington: “There’s more of a leadership role. I feel like there’s a lot of younger guys looking up to me more. I feel like I just have to carry myself a little bit better, especially through tough times like really trying to stay positive. It’s nice now [that we were just] on a winning streak. It’s awesome, but it’s a little sad here and there. It is the final year, but I love it. I just love being out here, and I’m going to enjoy every last minute of it.”

Q: What is your favorite music to listen to, or to get ready for game-time?

Carrington: “Honestly, I listen to a lot of Imagine Dragons. I don’t know what it is, but they just calms me down, gets me focused and settled in for the games.”

Q: What is your favorite food, or something you like to eat before or after a game?

Carrington: “From commons, it would be pasta with alfredo sauce. If I could do my own meal, it would be grilled chicken with whatever seasoning I could find.”

Q: Who do you look to as the leader on the defensive side of the ball?

Carrington: “Mike [Kramer] is the real leader in the back. He’s got the best vision on the field. He’s knows what to do and where to place us. He’s making my job and everyone else’s job a lot easier with his leadership out of the back.”

