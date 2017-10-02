Weekend Recap: Sea Gulls face adversity on the road

By ZACH GILLELAND
Sports Reporter
@_zachariahg
With teams making their final road trips before homecoming weekend, Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) play kicked into gear. With most teams out of conference schedules completed, the race for a CAC Championship started this past weekend.
Among Salisbury teams, football had their bye week. The team will face Christopher Newport on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Men’s Soccer: 2-1 loss at Mary Washington
The Sea Gulls were soaring after a 2-1 victory over Catholic in double overtime on Wednesday. That win brought the team back to .500 and increased their winning streak to four games.
Facing a tough CAC opponent in Mary Washington, Salisbury fell in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday, losing 2-1.
After a scoreless first half, freshman forward Joseph Scarpinato found the back of the net in the 66th minute for the first time in his SU career.
The Eagles quickly answered, scoring less than a minute later to tie the game at one. A Sea Gull handball in the 80th minute proved to be the difference maker, setting up a Mary Washington penalty kick. Sophomore Gary Foley scored on the kick to give the Eagles a 2-1 victory.
An offense rejuvenated over the winning streak, Salisbury only shot three times throughout the game.
UP NEXT: CAC-play continues for the Sea Gulls with a home matchup against St. Mary’s (Md.) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Seahawks defeated Salisbury 2-1 in overtime last season.
Women’s Soccer: 1-0 win at Mary Washington
Preceding the men’s game, the women’s team has had a rough start heading into the conference season. Just 1-7 during the non-conference slate, the Sea Gulls picked up two key conference wins to start CAC play.
Now 2-0 in the CAC after the win over Mary Washington, there is some optimism around the club.
Senior forward Ruthie Lucas was named CAC co-Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 25. The senior scored in the 79th minute, hitting the ball off the post and in.
Lucas has scored six goals in her last five games.
Salisbury was outshot 18-6, but the Lucas goal proved to be the deciding factor. Senior goalkeeper Hope Knussman saved four shots.
UP NEXT: The Sea Gulls face St. Mary’s (Md.) in a road matchup on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Seahawks defeated Salisbury 2-0 last season.
Field Hockey: 1-0 loss at Christopher Newport
This season is a year of firsts for the maroon and gold. On Sept. 9, the Salisbury field hockey team lost its first home opener of the new millennium, falling to defending national champion Messiah 2-1 in overtime.
On Saturday, the Sea Gulls fell to 0-1 in conference play, becoming the first SU team to lose its conference opener in the new millennium.
Salisbury fell to rival Christopher Newport 1-0 on Saturday, shut out for the first time since losing to Tufts in the National Semifinal game last season.
Junior Courtnie Greene found the back of the cage for the Captains, with the only goal coming in the 15th minute.
The Sea Gulls registered 14 shots and failed to convert on seven penalty corners. Senior goalkeeper Tressie Windsor saved five shots.
UP NEXT: Salisbury travels to Washington D.C. to face Catholic on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Sea Gulls defeated the Cardinals 2-0 last season.
Volleyball: 3-1 loss at Southern Virginia, 3-2 win at Frostburg St.
The Salisbury volleyball team hit the road on Friday and Saturday to kick off CAC play. Facing a surprising team in Southern Virginia, the Sea Gulls fell 3-1.
Salisbury had trouble establishing a lead, dropping the first two sets. The maroon and gold rallied to win the third set 25-23, but fell in the fourth 25-19.
Junior outside hitter Nicole Venturelli led the team with 19 kills. Sophomore defensive specialist Hailey Dougherty finished the match with 10 digs.
The Sea Gulls travelled up the Shenandoah Valley to battle Frostburg St. on Saturday. Like their previous matchup, Salisbury lost the first set to the Bobcats 25-22.
SU answered to win the next two sets each by a score of 25-23. Frostburg pulled away with an intense fourth set, having to go to extra points with a 31-29 score.
Falling behind 14-13 in the fifth and final set, the Sea Gulls rallied to win three consecutive points and the match.
A close, back-and-forth matchup, all five sets were won by a margin of three points or less.
UP NEXT: Arguably the toughest stretch of the season for Salisbury, the team will face No. 22 Christopher Newport on Friday at 7 p.m. The team continues the weekend facing Mary Washington on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Cross Country: Men place first, women place second (Don Cathcart Invitational)
Its second home meet of the year, the Salisbury University cross country team hosted the Don Cathcart Invitational at Winter Place Park on Saturday.
Both teams finished solid performances with the men’s team placing first overall while the women’s team placed second.
On the men’s side, freshman David Strickland finished in first-place overall with a time of 25:23.27, edging Bridgewater’s (Va.) Robert Heigel by one second. Four Sea Gull runners finished in the top-six.
Senior Alison Schwartz finished in sixth-place as the top Salisbury runner. SU finished with 49 points, finishing in second place behind meet-winner East Stroudsburg’s 37.
UP NEXT: The Sea Gulls head to Glassboro, NJ. to partake in the Inter-Regional Border Battle at Rowan on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.
Leave a Reply