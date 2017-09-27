President Dudley-Eshbach to step down in 2018

by

By: Chase Gorski

News Editor

@cgorski12

“Change is good, for institutions and individuals.”

These were the words that headlined the announcement that after 18 years under President Janet Dudley-Eshbach, Salisbury University will have a new face of the school after June 30, 2018.

The news broke this morning at 10:44 a.m. via a school-wide email that President Dudley-Eshbach would be stepping down from her post, bringing to an end the second-longest presidential tenure in SU history.

As outlined in her announcement, this is not a retirement for Dudley-Eshbach, as she fully plans to return to the school and taking one year of sabbatical leave. Dudley-Eshbach will rejoin the faculty in the 2019-20 academic year.

“I am greatly looking forward to returning to my first love—teaching, mentoring students and scholarship,” President Dudley-Eshbach said in her email.

The university has seen great growth under Dudley-Eshbach, from the creation of many major and doctoral programs, the Honors College and increasing the number of students on-campus, to increasing the focus on diversity and sustainability.

As for the exchange-of-power, Dudley-Eshbach will remain as Special Advisor to the University in order to aid her successor with the transition to the presidency.

University System of Maryland (USM) Chancellor Robert Caret will be announcing the search process for the new SU President, aiming to have the successor on board by July 1, 2018.

The first-ever female president of Salisbury University and the longest-tenured female president in USM history has made her mark on SU, leading the charge to becoming a well-recognized university.

As the search for a new president begins, The Flyer will have updates in the coming days regarding the next step for the university. Attached to the end of this article is President Dudley-Eshbach’s full email announcement to students.

For Salisbury University’s official press release regarding the announcement, visit the university website.

