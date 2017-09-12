Technology Transcending the Classroom

by

By HALEY DICK

Gull Life Editor

@its_riDICKulous

The Patricia R. Guerreri Academic Commons, or GAC, is housing an interactive exhibit called “Our Transdisciplinary World: Technology, Science and the Humanities” from now until Dec. 22.

The exhibit was created to demonstrate how SU creatively utilizes technology and features multiple devices, including the 3-D printer MakerLab located in GAC, software that analyzes the messages in Shakespearian plays, and geographic information systems, or GIS, all of which allow students and faculty to expand upon ideas presented in the classroom. The primary idea was crafted by Janie Kreines, the Exhibits & Artifacts Curator at the Nabb Center, according to Dr. Michael Scott, interim dean of the Henson School.

Posters are displayed around the exhibit to explain the purpose of the featured equipment, coupled with multiple computer stations that visitors are encouraged to click through and watch, to help paint a better picture of how the technology works.

The exhibition was a collaboration from professors across the disciplines, including Dr. Michael Scott, interim dean of the Henson School, Chris Woodall of SU Libraries, and Dr. Randy Cone of the Computer Science and Mathematics Department.

The technology is not limited to the confines of the classroom.

“We’ve got folks in most of our academic departments using the power of GIS,” Dr. Scott said. “I just created a map for the Nursing/Health Sciences folks that display all of the locations across the United States where SU has placed clinical students.”

Students can utilize the equipment for personal purposes as well.

“Besides their work in classes, students often make personal maps of their favorite bike rides, their planned trip across the country—all sorts of possibilities,” Dr. Scott said.

In terms of the MakerLab, which houses the 3D printer, the creative possibilities are endless.

“You don’t even have to be affiliated with SU at all,” Chris Woodall said. “We do charge a small fee, which is the same for everyone and varies by the size of the object.”

There are minimal restrictions on what can be printed, including categories like guns.

Like many other colleges across the nation, Salisbury University has made it a priority to incorporate technology into the classroom. Whether it be using slideshows, orchestrating clicker quizzes or facilitating online discussion boards, technology has become a crucial part of the college learning experience.

Advertisements