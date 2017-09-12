Getting to Know Salisbury University and the Surrounding City

by

By THERESA TUMMINELLO

Staff Writer

@theresa_tumm

Whether you come from a small town or large town, getting to know somewhere new can be difficult, but getting to know Salisbury does not have to be.

Salisbury is located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, in Wicomico County. This 13-mile-long town offers many opportunities, such as great places to eat, places to relax and read a book, volunteer opportunities and social events.

Route 13 has about all of the food options you could imagine, including chain restaurants and individually owned restaurants alike. Many of these places deliver, or offer some sort of student discount, while some even accept Gull Cards.

With many options just a short walk from campus, it is a great alternative to commons food. And when you are craving some chicken, keep in mind that the Chick Fil A on campus takes dining dollars as well.

Take advantage of the numerous beautiful rivers that run through sections of Salisbury. Find yourself a spot and escape after a long day of classes.

Salisbury also offers a variety of places to let loose with friends such as Southbound Alley, a bowling alley located just over a mile from campus. They offer students discounts, and it is the perfect place to take a break from homework and unwind.

If you are looking for a way to give back to the community, there are plenty of opportunities to do that as well. Consider giving your time to the Eastern Shore Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity or the Humane Society of Wicomico County, who are always looking for extra hands and help.

Downtown Salisbury is a small historic town just a few miles from campus. They host events such as 3rd Friday in the fall, which is a chance for members of the community to take a trip downtown and take part in the many events they organize.

Each Friday is different and special in its own way. The Downtown Trolley runs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and runs every 45 minutes from 7 p.m. – 2 p.m.

A ride for the evening comes at a cost of just one dollar. Check out their website for a description of upcoming events.

Jesse Campbell, communications professor at SU, first planted his roots in Salisbury in 1988. He attended Salisbury University as a student and after moving to Washington, D.C for a few years, he found himself back in the city that he describes as one that you cannot wait to leave, but miss greatly when you do.

“It has a unique feeling of home, you miss it. You certainly get a great connection from being here”.

Campbell offers advice to go be a part of the city. He stresses that participating is a good way to affect change and get the best experience.

If you don’t have a car, or simply do not have time between homework and studying to travel anywhere off campus, there are plenty of events held on campus as well.

The Student Organization for Activity Planning, better known as SOAP, organizes numerous activities every week such as taco night, movie night, paint night and more. Look out for weekly emails from Student Activities and be sure to take the opportunity to go to a few.

Salisbury University does a great job of keeping students aware of events happening both on and off campus, so be sure to check your email daily!

Take part in the opportunities this town offers both on and off campus, join a club or two, and do not be afraid to be social and get out there. Your college experience is what you make out of it, so make it great!

