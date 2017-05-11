Fulton Hall Gallery switches gears

by

A view of the Fulton Hall Gallery. Photo by Theresa Tumminello. Kevin Nichols’s display. Photo by Theresa Tumminello.

By THERESA TUMMINELLO

Staff Writer

Fulton Hall Gallery has been completely remodeled since the Fine Arts show of the 56th bi-annual Senior Art Exhibition “Transcendence,” with new senior artists, all Graphic Design majors, displaying their Graphic Design work.

The second edition of “Transcendence” is open now until May 20. On Fri. May 12 there will be a reception for the students participating in the Graphic Design portion of the show, where artists can interact with others in the industry and represent their work.

Where the Fine Arts show focused more on drawing, painting and sculpture, the Graphic Design show displays work with media concentrations.

Art in this show includes digital typographic images, spray paint, digital print, collaged images, illustration, photoshop, colored pencil, screen print, copper ink print, inkjet print, photography and much more!

Within the show, the artists chose an overall theme for their work, using this theme in each piece of art they display. Some themes in the Graphic Design show include music, nature, men’s fashion, self-love, broadway musicals and African American culture.

Alex Stallings used real life objects in four of her pieces. She used beeswax, charcoal, grass/leaves and sea glass to bring awareness to frightening statistics about nature. Along with these, she has three screenprint works on display as well.

“I hope that when people see my work that they will be able to connect more and pay more attention to the larger environmental issues that we face through my use of natural objects,” Stallings said. “We are constantly flooded with information through mainly text and pictures on the internet, so I thought that by putting real objects in front of people, they would actually stop and digest the information”.

Frederick Raab took a different approach to his theme, using bottle caps to craft three fish and digital print to create three other pieces depicting a person fishing off of a boat. Raab likes to incorporate humor, cartoon graphics, influences from television, music and even ideas from his friends, and appreciates the freedom that graphic design allows him and believes that anything has potential!

A particularly unique display from Kevin Nichols encompasses an overall theme of mental illnesses. Within this theme, he focuses on depression and autism.

Nichols uses previous negative thoughts of his own to create a piece that brings awareness to depression. He invited friends and classmates who knew him to take a piece of tape and replace his negative words with words that would make his thoughts positive.

“It’s not just about autism and depression awareness; it’s about making myself extremely vulnerable by letting my thoughts and beliefs be seen, with no ‘mask’ or filters,” Nicholas said. “I themed my show on my secrets and imperfections in hopes of gaining worthiness in myself, as well as joy, gratitude, and knowledge about who I am. The more I did this, the more I yearned for other people to believe they are worthy”.

“Transcendence” is free to the public, and the Graphic Design show is open until May 22nd. Stop by Fulton Hall to see the many unique pieces on display. Gallery hours can be found online.

