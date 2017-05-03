Unite to save science

by

By: RILEY FANNING

Staff Writer

With the recent March for Science and the People’s Climate March occurring so close in time to one another, one must wonder why they did not join forces to create one giant protest.

On Earth Day, people in Washington D.C. and other cities nationwide protested for science. At the core, the main message was anti-Trump and his proposed budget cuts on climate change. Essentially, it was a fight for rationality against a cabinet of alternative facts.

A week later, another march occurred on April 29 specifically for climate change due to the recent claims from President Trump that climate change is not real. The separation of these two events makes little sense, and seems disorganized.

The People’s Climate March is essentially the same as the March for Science. The core message of the climate-centered movement is to make a statement to the new administration. The March for Climate website states “On the 100th Day of the Trump Administration, we will be in the streets of Washington D.C. to show the world and our leaders that we will resist attacks on our people, our communities and our planet.”

The March for Science had a nearly identical goal, and similar mission statement. The March for Science Website states “We unite as a diverse, nonpartisan group to call for science that upholds the common good and for political leaders and policymakers to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest.”

The split of these two marches seems unnecessary and sloppy. They are both based in the idea that science and fact should be fought for. These are great ideas, but the dichotomy between the two protests is actually harmful to the mission. Both have the same aims, and both are under the umbrella of science. Making two entirely different marches that could have come together is excessive.

It would have made much more of an impact to combine forces and have one large march. Protests for movements such as Black Lives Matter and the Women’s March have been able to have huge impacts due to their singular message. With the March for Science and the People’s Climate March splitting up, the message becomes confused. Instead of helping the cause, the different marches become somewhat counteractive and muddled.

Protests and marches can ignite real change, but when the message branches off and breaks down into pockets, the ideology is weakened. Unity should be the focus of a protest, bringing together people who believe in the same things. In the future, similar protests for the same cause should come together in order to have a larger social effect.

