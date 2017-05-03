The terror and liberation of graduation

by

By Luke Wathen

College is, for many people, a time of exploration and opportunity, a time where you are free to explore interests, potential careers and connect with professionals from all walks of life. Like all good things, however, college eventually ends with a degree and, for many, the lingering thought of “What now?”

As of the writing of this article, I am four weeks from graduating and entering the workforce. While I was initially ecstatic at the idea of finally shedding the label of “student” that I have carried for over 15 years, a part of me could not help but feel frightened at the idea of graduating.

These feelings are, of course, perfectly natural. When you continuously do what is essentially the same thing for 15 years, anything new can come off as intimidating; it also does not help that horror stories of educated professionals struggling to find employment permeate the media.

Two resources have done wonders in alleviating my fears of the future, however, and these resources were afforded to me through Salisbury University.

The first is indeed.com. Indeed is a job-posting site that is the very definition of user friendly and expansive; all you need to do is type in a keyword for the type of job you are looking for and a general area of where you are willing to work. What follows is a list of available jobs, the qualifications needed for said job and information on how to apply.

If you are unable to find a job that interests you at that time, you are also able to enter an email address to receive alerts when jobs that meet your criteria become available. Suffice it to say, this website has saved me much toil and heartache in my job search.

The second and most important resource is something every college student should carry under their belt: internships. I was fortunate enough to be part of a field of study (communication arts, journalism/public relations track) that included a mini internship as part of the core requirements, and it was a fantastic opportunity to say the least.

My internship with the Institute for Public Affairs and Civic Engagement (PACE) offered me many opportunities that would not be available in a traditional classroom. Not only that, but it also provided an excellent networking opportunity, something that is essential in the competitive job market.

I can only speak on behalf of the CMAT department, but finding another internship was not difficult at all. SU does an excellent job both through the academic departments, as well as career services, with assisting students in finding and securing internships that can eventually lead to employment.

Graduation time can be both a liberating and uncertain time where a new beginning comes from another beginning’s end. In my experience, however, this anxiety can be alleviated with the proper utilization of some on-campus resources.

At the end of the day, it is important to relax and be confident that you will succeed. We are all seagulls after all, and seagulls are made to soar.

