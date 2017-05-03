Summer reading list

by

By AMY WOJTOWICZ

Staff Writer

If you have not had the time to think about books you want to read this summer for pleasure because you have been too busy reading the books mandatory for class, continue reading for a list of books recommended by students that may inspire you to find your next summer read!

Looking for something scary?

“The Running Man” by Stephen King

In this book, King writes about the United States in a dystopian society set in the year 2025, where the nation is falling deeper and deeper into debt and violence is on the rise.

Freshman Taylor Cooper, graphic design major and marketing management minor, recommends this book because “it is kind of scary, but more like ‘The Hunger Games.’”

The protagonist is in a game show, called The Running Man, in which contestants are allowed to go anywhere in the world of their choice but are being chased by people whose jobs are to kill them.

Looking for something adventurous?

2. “The Secret Series” by Pseudonymous Bosch

This series is a secret itself, the first book being called “The Name of this Book is Secret,” and it is recommended by freshman Kelly Van Meter, an accounting and information systems double major.

It involves the adventures of three children who are searching for immortality. Van Meter states that even the author’s name remains a secret by using the pen name of Pseudonymous Bosch.

Through the author’s writing style, secrets are kept even from the characters within the book, making this a reason why Van Meter recommends it.

Looking for something Romantic?

3. “The Last Song” by Nicolas Sparks

A perfect beach read, recommended by Samantha Schwamb, a pre-nursing freshman. This is her favorite book to pick up at the beach.

“The Last Song” is about a teenage girl and her younger brother who are sent down to live with their dad on the beach for the summer. Her dad tries to reconnect with her through her lost passion for music, and along the way she starts a summer romance with a handsome local.

Looking for science fiction?

4. “Unwind” by Neal Shusterman

Recommended by freshman Jack DeRycke, a physics engineering major and math minor, who shares that it is a story featuring three children in a dystopian society where each of their lives connect throughout the book.

The book involves three parts, each dedicated to a child, but as the story progresses, you can see how each child’s life intertwines without the characters realizing. This is an example of satirical irony, making it one of DeRycke’s favorites.

Looking for a classic?

5. The “Harry Potter” book series by J.K. Rowling

If you have not yet had the time to read the “Harry Potter” series, freshman Rachel Eure, an art major, strongly recommends it due to the well written characters and plot that has many twist to keep the series interesting and reader on their toes.

By starting off with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” you will slowly find yourself getting sucked into the story of Harry and his friends as they learn how to become witches and wizards in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

