Under the Feathers: Salisbury WLAX’s Gabbi Nieves

by

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

No. 6 Gabbi Nieves

Senior midfielder for Salisbury women’s lacrosse

Hometown: Centreville, Va.

What are your majors/minors and career aspirations?

“Communications major with a marketing minor. My major focus is on journalism and PR, so I hope to do something with that in my future. I love to write, so hopefully my future employer needs a writer!”

What made you want to play women’s lacrosse at, or simply come to, Salisbury?

“I always knew I wanted to play lacrosse in college, but I was unsure of where to go until my senior year. I was looking at some small Division I schools, but Salisbury really caught my attention because of their dominance in Division III. Not to mention my brother went here and played lacrosse, so that first introduced me to the school and women’s team.”

What has been your favorite moment as part of SU women’s lacrosse while here at Salisbury, and why?

“My favorite moment on the women’s team here at Salisbury would definitely be winning the National Championship my freshman year [in 2014]. Just getting to the Final Four and being a part of something so special was amazing. Being a freshman and having the opportunity to play in that national championship game was also amazing. We’ve had good seasons since then; however, [we] haven’t ended up where we want to be. We’re very hopeful that this year is the year that we can get another ring.”

What do you enjoy about playing middie, and what do you believe you bring to the team with your abilities?

“What I love most about being a middie is being able to make an impact on both ends of the field. Defense and offense are two totally different aspects of the game. However, I love being able to play both and help our team get the job done on both ends. With that being said, I think being able to play two positions on the field brings a lot to the table—myself and the rest of the middies love our position, so that passion really shows when we get out on the field.”

April 8 was Senior Day for you and some of your teammates. What was going through your mind during that moment, and what do you feel makes your senior class so unique/special?

“The morning of senior day I woke up and of course it hit me and I was sad. Not because the season is anywhere close to over yet, but because the fact that I’m about to graduate in two short months is unreal. I remember every senior day from the grades above me, thinking, ‘it’ll be a long time before that’s my senior day.’ But I was so wrong. These past four years flew by and all of us seniors kept saying how he couldn’t believe it was our senior day.

“I think our senior class is so unique and special because we’re close on and off the field. We’ve been together since freshman year in the dorms and since then all of our friendships have grown immensely.”

What is your favorite part of Salisbury University Athletics or your team-environment here at SU?

“My favorite part of SU Athletics is mainly the atmosphere. Everyone on the different sports teams are friends for that reason and with that, everyone on my team are all friends on and off the field. We have great team chemistry and that comes from being close off the field.”

What are your hobbies and interests off the field?

“Some of my hobbies and interests off the field would definitely be just hanging out with my friends and family, exercising whenever I have free time and eating. A lot.”

Where is your favorite place to go for a meal or snack on- or off-campus? Favorite food?

“Favorite place to go for a meal would hands down be Chipotle. If not Chipotle, I’ll go to East Moon, Ruby Tuesday’s, Panera Bread…basically anywhere. I love Hungry Minds on campus as well as Chick-Fil-A. Favorite food is mac ‘n cheese.”

What music do you listen to in order to get ready for game-time, or what do you like to generally listen to?

“In order to get ready for a game, I listen to major pump-up music. Hip hop, pop…and lots of rap.”

Advertisements