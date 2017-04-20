Earth Day events in Salisbury

by

By VAL PETSCHE

Sophomore Jessica Wooster (L) and Junior Tinsley Foster (R) hold their contributions during SGA’s Recycle Madness in Red Square on Thursday.

Staff Writer

Downtown Salisbury is planning a wide array of fun events for the upcoming Earth Day weekend. Students of the Salisbury community are invited to participate in the excitement, including this month’s 3rd Friday celebration, Be the Difference Day, and the SBY Bike PartY.

3rd Friday

Students can support members of the Environmental Students Association as they sell handmade bird houses and planter boxes during Salisbury’s monthly 3rd Friday celebration. The event will occur from 5-8 p.m. and is located downtown on Main street.

This free event features handcrafted items and art by local businesses, complete with live music filling the streets by blues musicians Chris and Grayson English. The April month celebrates spring with a Sustainable Salisbury theme to commemorate Earth Day.

Cake Art will be open to host “Create Your Own Cupcake Night,” with new spring cupcake flavors. Acorn Market will be providing sustainable herb plant giveaways with each dinner entree purchased.

The Salisbury Art Space located on the lower level of the Gallery Building will showcase the 2017 Annual Blooming Artists Youth Show, an entire exhibition of local child artists’ work, along with a solo exhibition by last year’s winner, Dominique.

The Look Pretty Play Dirty Mobile Petting Zoo will be present on N Division Street with baby animals for those in attendance to see. Local environmental groups will also be attending, including the Lower Shore Land Trust, the Maryland Bluebird Society and the Nassawango Creek Preserve.

Be the Difference Day

This event will also be on N Division Street, promoting its community-wide day of service on Saturday April 22nd. Students are encouraged to volunteer at an event of their choice, and those interested can learn about 24 different projects being hosted by as many as 17 local organizations.

Be the Difference Day aims to provide opportunities for people of all ability levels and interests to get involved. The goal is to raise the profile of community organizations, volunteerism and service.

More information can be found at 410-548-4757 or visit www.salisburysga.com.

Salisbury Bike PartY

Also on Saturday, April 22 is the SBY Bike PartY, where students can join the Salisbury community to participate in a 6-mile fun ride through town or feel free to watch from the sidelines with live music playing nearby.

The first annual SBY Bike partY will begin in Downtown Salisbury at Lot 1 starting at 11 a.m. All are welcome, as there will be activities for all ages and skill levels, and it is a free event. Prizes will be awarded by EVO for costumes and bike decorations. The bicyclists will ride as a group with a police escort to guide all participants through intersections.

Festival activities also include a 3/4 mile car-free loop on Downtown Salisbury streets for registered riders to enjoy at their own pace along with the Get Ramped pop-up skatepark by Eastern Shore IMBA.

There will be a photo booth, photographers and drone footage by Macey Holyak as well as a bicycle safety course for beginners hosted by Bike-SBY. Many bike related organizations and vendors will be present and students can participate in a bike swap to sell any unwanted bikes and parts.

EVO is hosting the after-party starting at 2 p.m with live bands for everyone to enjoy. Please visit the Salisbury Bike PartY website for further details.

Earth Week on Campus

The SU Student Government Association has been hosting a week’s worth of events to celebrate Earth Day. Most activities were held in Red Square, including a bike-powered blender station for DIY smoothies and s’mores could be cooked in a solar oven.

The SGA presented a screening of the documentary Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret on Monday evening for interested viewers, describing the alarming implications the meat industry poses on both people and the environment.

Wednesday showcased a cooking contest with locally sourced ingredients during the second annual Iron Sea Gull cooking contest in The Commons. Later that evening, recyclable art creations were displayed at SU’s Plaza Gallery along with photos and descriptions of SU’s Earth Week events.

Students were encouraged to participate in Recycle Madness on Thursday. This is a recycling competition between various student organizations to see who can contribute the most weight in recyclables.

Advertisements