WLAX: No. 13 Sea Gulls look to win fourth straight, hosting Frostburg St.

What: No. 13 Salisbury women’s lacrosse hosts Frostburg St. Bobcats

Where: Sea Gull Stadium

When: Saturday, Apr. 8 at Noon

How to Watch: Sea Gull Sports Network

Salisbury: The Gulls are currently on a roll after winning three straight. They stand at 10-3 on the season and are still undefeated within the conference at 6-0. Salisbury sports a perfect 5-0 record at home, which could be a challenge for the Bobcats following 18-3 Sea Gulls’ victory in the series in 2016.

Gulls Offensive Outlook: In six Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) games, the Gulls lead the conference with 88 goals. They are averaging 12 goals while firing 25 shots-per-game as a team. So far this season, the Gulls have also outshot opponents by 155 shots while sending 96 more shots on goal compared to opponents.

Salisbury’s leading scorers are junior attacker Dana King who has tallied 26 goals, followed by senior midfielder Gabbi Nieves with 23.

Gulls Defensive Outlook: Over the last three contests, the Gulls have only surrendered 19 goals. Junior goalie Gianna Falcone has faced 185 shots on the season, only allowing seven goals-per-game and has also posted a 48 percent save rate.

The Gulls defense is led by senior defender Kieran Kelleher who has shown determination on the field, notching 22 groundballs over 13 games. She also leads the team in caused turnovers with 14.

Draw Control: Salisbury has led the draw control battle against opponents this season thanks in large part to the effort from junior midfielder Allison Hynson. She is proving to be hard to beat in the trenches and leads the team with 25 draw controls.

Player to Watch: Junior midfielder Krissy Murphy

Murphy leads the team in assists with 17, but she is also coming off a huge four-goal performance against Christopher Newport. She trails only King for the lead in total points for her team this season, so look for her to once again be an integral part in the offense.

Frostburg St. Bobcats: The Bobcats are in the middle of an up and down season posting a 6-7 (3-2) record. After dropping two straight against Christopher Newport and No. 7 York (PA.), the team picked up an 18-8 win in its last game vs. Southern Virginia.

Bobcat Offensive Outlook: A young and talented two-pronged attack leads Frostburg State’s offense on to the field. Sophomore attacker Morgan Cavey leads the team with 39 goals, soon to be followed by freshmen attacker Nikki Hallikas with 35. The Bobcats average 12 goals-per-game while sending 30 shots per game as a team.

Bobcats Defensive Outlook: Over their last five games, the Bobcats have surrendered 78 goals. Frostburg St. have been outshot by 20 this season, while allowing opponents to fire 17 more shots on goal as well. These are not huge deficits, but being outshot per game is a tough way to win, and the results show that. Senior Emani Byrd is a force on defense though, scooping up 30 ground balls while creating a team-high 24 turnovers.

Three goalies have seen time in the net this season, but the team’s regular in the cage is senior goalie Dylan Teitelbaum. She has seen 304 shots so far this season and has notched a 46% save rate. But, she is allowing nearly 14 goals a game, so the Bobcats will have to get more out of her if they plan to upset Salisbury.

Draw Control: One area of strength for the Bobcats is their ability to win draw controls. Hallikas not only makes her impact on the offensive end felt, but she is by far and away the team leader in draw controls with 66.

Player to Watch: Sophomore attacker Morgan Cavey

Coming off the heels of a five-goal effort against Southern Virginia, Cavey is the hot hand and easy choice for player to watch. She has 14 goals over the last four games, which will force the Gulls’ defense to make it a point to stop her.

