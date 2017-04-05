March on D.C. with ESA for environmental justice

by

By VAL PETSCHE

March with members of Salisbury University’s Environmental Student’s Association (ESA) to demand climate justice at the People’s Climate Movement in D.C. Saturday, April 29.

“This is extremely important because it allows us an opportunity to come together and express how we feel about the recent trend in national environmental legislation,” ESA president Terri Gladus, a sophomore environmental studies major, explained.

The People’s Climate Movement has led demonstrations across the nation since 2014, demanding solutions to the climate crisis as well as protection for the rights to clean air, water, land and ultimately, a world at peace.

Additionally, the movement aims to address the attacks on immigrants, colored communities, indigenous people and tribal nations.

“Students should be interested in this event because it allows our voices to be heard and provides a venue for agency where we can have a say in the direction of environmental protection in this country,” Gladus said.

This year, the march occurs on the 100th day of the Trump administration. People will be marching in the streets of D.C. surrounding the White House, Mall and Capital.

Junior Rebecca Lederman, a philosophy major, stated, “This is extremely important for morale and spreading awareness to those who don’t take climate threats seriously.”

Gladus said students can participate by going to the march themselves, in which further information about the event can be found online at the People’s Climate Movement website. While the sign-up dates for carpooling have passed, anyone needing tips on organizing their own ride or wishing to caravan with the group may contact ESA.

“I am most looking forward to getting to experience this event with a large group of SU students and to be involved in such an amazing event,” Gladus later stated.

An event of this magnitude hopes to prompt political action by the federal government in the form of funding through investments in a sustainable future. This includes appropriating costs for transitioning to a renewable energy economy and divesting ourselves from our reliance on fossil fuels.

“I would participate, especially with the possibility that the EPA might lose a huge amount of its funding,” Lederman said. “People who don’t support the Environmental Protection Agency don’t seem to understand that the earth is a precious thing, and the activities of humans are destroying it.”

President Trump recently signed an executive order on March 28 to repeal Obama’s Clean Power Plan, derailing any progress that would combat climate change. The pivotal Clean Power Plan may allow the U.S. to uphold their duty in the Paris Climate Agreement in efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

The current political narrative of climate change demands action and this movement is an opportunity to advocate for a sustainable future. Demonstrators may peacefully address recent decisions such as this executive order, or other injustices felt by the public.

For further details about the march, students can reach ESA president Terri Gladus at tgladus1@gulls.salisbury.edu.

