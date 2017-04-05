Gullfest 2017 brings new changes and questions for the future

by

This is the corrected version of an article that appeared in the April 4, 2017 edition of The Flyer.

After an unexpected withdrawal from artist Logic, SU’s Student Orgnaization for Activity Planning (SOAP) pushes ahead with Gullfest featuring rapper D.R.A.M. as the concert headliner.

According to the organization a March 25 post on the organization’s Instagram page revealed Singer Niykee Heaton and pop/funk band Ripe as supporting acts.

Logic pulled out of from the show after the announcement of his upcoming album. Prior to this, SOAP had teased the rapper over their Instagram account. A middle agency negotiated with artists’ representatives.

SOAP’s goal was to improve concert from the issues it faced last year, as The Flyer previously reported on.

Concert Chair Liana Ramos-Izquierdo expressed her interests in turning over a new leaf.

“After everything that happened last year, we’re trying to rebuild our brand, regain students’ trust,” Ramos- Izquierdo said.

The organization’s president also said they were trying to add new features to Gullfest to make it “more like a festival experience,” Ramos-Izquierdo said. The show may also feature food trucks and other activities, which the organization hopes will make it a better overall experience.

This is not the first year SOAP and the university administration has had to balance student preferences for artists and cost.

Past Gullfest attendance has been low compared to the overall population of the school. The 2016 show featuring Jason Derulo attracted 600 students. The previous year sold 1700 tickets, but ended up drawing 1200 attendees.

The concert uses a portion of student activities money. Attendance, however, does not determine the budgeting for the next Gullfest, Director of the Center for Student Involvement and Leadership (CISL) Tricia Garvey Smith explained in an interview.

SU’s CISL has always set aside funds for a concert every year. Past concerts have had current stars like Taylor Swift prior to their breakout releases.

Established stars price themselves beyond the means of colleges, opting for larger stadium performances that out-earn campus shows.

Students often do not want an up-and-coming artist until they are more established from the point of view of the CSIL.

Smith questioned the future of the program, citing lower attendance numbers and amount of money the show uses in student activity fees.

“I do think there’s going to be a time to decide, is this really how we want to spend 200,000 dollars?” Smith said.

Other than entertainment, Gullfest continues to provide opportunity for students to learn how to plan and coordinate a show. This includes the process of set stage and concert area set up.

As many ideas are still in progress for future events to come Gullfest will be held on May 7 this year. More information about the event will be released as the date further approaches.

Advertisements