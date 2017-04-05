GOT knocks out cancer

by

By THERESA TUMMINELLO

Girls on Top of The World, otherwise known as GOT, is a community-service based club at Salisbury University. Their mission is helping the community, making friends, supporting other groups on campus and empowering other women.

Founded in 2004, this club now consists of over 200 girls who dedicate their time to different events and organizations in the town of Salisbury and the surrounding areas. Events include volunteering at Halo Shelter’s soup kitchen, the Tim Kennard race, Rob’s Run and Habitat for Humanity.

Gina Stratchko, club president of GOT, says, “Community service means volunteering your time and talents to help others. It’s just a bonus to do it with great people who care about helping the community as much as you do. It’s so easy: all you have to do is show up with a positive attitude.”

GOT made headlines last year as they became a nationally ranked team for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life. Out of 50 teams that fundraised for Salisbury University’s event last year, they were the top fundraiser. With this event coming up on April 28, 2017, GOT is doing everything they can to secure the top spot once again.

On Sunday, April 2, GOT hosted their 3rd annual Knockout Basketball Tournament. The event was held in Maggs Gym from 1 p.m.—3 p.m. and all proceeds went to the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life.

The event was centered on the popular basketball game known as knockout. With only two basketballs at a time, players stand behind the free throw line and try to make a basket before the person in front of them does. If they succeed, the person in front is out and the game cycles through all the participants until there is only one left standing.

Stratchko says that “it’s a great way for the campus community to come together for a great cause that means something to so many of us.”

Teams of six people battled for their spot in the Knockout Basketball Tournament this past Sunday. One person at a time from each team faced people from other teams. The winner of each game moved on to the next round.

The winning team of the tournament, Kappa Sigma, received half of the money raised, $262, and could either put it toward their organization’s Relay For Life team or a team of their choosing. The remaining half of the proceeds were put towards GOT’s Relay For Life team.

“This year is only our 3rd annual Knockout and we’re aware that it takes a while to make an event great, so we’re going to keep working each year to make it better than the last,” Stratchko said.

Be sure to stay updated on the fundraising for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life this year at Salisbury University to see if GOT can hold their No. 1 spot.

