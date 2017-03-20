ZTA dodgeball tournament successful in raising hundreds for Breast Cancer Awareness

by

Onesies, flying balls and self-proclaimed “macho men” could all be found at Zeta Tau Alpha’s (ZTA) first annual Dodge for a Cause event on Saturday afternoon in Maggs Gym.

Each semester ZTA puts on an event in order to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness, their chosen philanthropy. This spring semester, Think-Pink Chairmen Regan Marti, with the help of ZTA Vice President Sadie Helvig, were able to raise $1,700 by recruiting over 100 people to buy tickets and participate in a dodgeball tournament.

Marti decided to replace the previous standard casino night with a dodgeball tournament in order to try to include more than just Greek life in such events by extending it to the campus community. By doing so, she hoped to conjure up more enthusiasm about raising Breast Cancer Awareness.

Sixteen teams ranging from sports teams to Greek life to clubs such as CHAARG and Girls on Top (GOT) registered, bringing in a revenue of $300 from just tickets sold.

GOT, a community service club on campus, was delighted to take part in the event as they actively try to support other groups on campus.

“It’s a ‘you scratch my back, I scratch yours” type thing,” Senior Brianne Pomerantz said, a competing member of the GOT team. “It’s nice to see all the groups come out to support.”

And support they did. Money was raised through entrance tickets, baked goods and raffle tickets. Sisters of ZTA baked an assortment of treats while members of the community donated baskets full of various prizes which were then raffled off.

Many bought several raffle tickets in hopes of increasing their chances of winning one of the coveted baskets. Young Le, a new member of ZTA, bought 15 which resulted in the acquisition of the basket containing Southern Tide swag.

But more excitement was found on the court. As well as participating in a dodgeball tournament, teams competed to win the title of “Best Costume” and “Best Team Name.”

Pi Lambda Phi decided to go for the flannels and cut-off jeans look beating out an assortment of onesies and jerseys, while Sigma Pi took the title of “Best Team Name” with “Snoop Dodgy Dodge.”

The brothers of Kappa Sigma’s team, “Macho Men” took the title of Dodgeball Champions after a riveting face-off against the brothers of Sigma Phi Epsilon’s team, “Sig Ep Varsity.” After the first two sets, the teams were tied, but Kappa Sigma came back to take the win in the third and final set.

“It was a hard-fought battle,” Sophomore Chad Reilly said, the “Macho Men” team captain. “But we all knew who would win.”

By the end of the four hour event, 12 different campus groups had participated and 90 ZTA sisters went out to volunteer at the event. Marti was pleased with the outcome of the event and with the amount of people that showed up.

“Being able to be a part of an organization where I could continue to raise money and awareness with a group of girls who had the same passion was important to me,” Marti said. “After planning this event, I will be more willing to get involved in my chapter and volunteer to plan something else.”

