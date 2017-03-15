Golden milk macaroons: The thought behind the recipe

by

By MARY GELLEN

Staff Writer

I wanted to bring a treat to a birthday celebration over the weekend. I pondered for a while what to create, my stipulations being few but limiting: vegan and easily portable.

I knew the raw cakes and tarts I felt initially enticed to make would be difficult to transport, not to mention tricky to whip up under short notice. I figured bite-sized would be the best way to go and, after some searching, I found a recipe for golden milk macaroons which was simple enough to bend to my liking.

Golden milk, also known as turmeric tea, is a deliciously warming drink made of any type of milk boiled and blended with turmeric, ginger, black pepper, cayenne, cinnamon, coconut oil and honey or other sweetener. Besides making you feel like a child on the twinkling edge of slumber bundled beside the warmth of a low-burning fire, golden milk can also make you feel more healthful.

Many of turmeric’s health benefits stem from its anti-inflammatory, anti-carcinogenic and detoxifying properties. Adding black pepper boosts your absorption of the turmeric power while coconut oil adds to its positive effects on cognitive functioning.

I knew I had a food-loving crowd full of open minds and palettes, so the golden milk macaroons were sure to be a hit. They are perfect for situations where there might be several treats that need to be sampled.

Here is the recipe, created by Minimalist Baker (of the acclaimed website) with instructions and alterations by me.

Recipe type: Dessert

Cuisine: Vegan, gluten free, Indian-inspired

Serves: 20

Ingredients:

MACAROONS

3 cups (240 g) unsweetened shredded coconut—I used 4 cups. Try to find very finely shredded unless you have a food processor at home

1 tsp ground turmeric, plus more to taste

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon, plus more to taste

1/4 tsp ground ginger, plus more to taste

Optional: pinch black pepper

Optional: pinch ground cardamom—I did not have

3 Tbsp (45 ml) maple syrup

1 heaping Tbsp (20 g) coconut oil (scoopable, not melted)

1/4 tsp pure vanilla extract

Pinch sea salt

CHOCOLATE SHELL

3/4 cup (90 g) chopped vegan dark chocolate

1 Tbsp (15 ml) coconut oil

Instructions:

If coconut can be shredded smaller, process through food processor. In large bowl, combine coconut and all spices. Squeeze and mash with hands. The coconut should begin to feel like it could start packing, but not quite. Add coconut oil, vanilla, maple and salt. Combine thoroughly with hands. If you used more shredded coconut like I did, you will need more of everything. If you want more of any taste, add more! Remember, you will be dipping in chocolate soon, so be wary of making it too sweet. I added a lot of extra ginger. Form into little balls of whatever size you would like. Place on a baking sheet covered by parchment paper or smothered in coconut oil to prevent sticking. Place in freezer for about 5 minutes or until set. Melt chocolate and oil. Dip bottoms of balls in chocolate then place back on frozen sheet. Drizzle more on top. Place back in freezer for 5 or so minutes to set. I stored in fridge, but they can stay out in room temperature for extended periods of time with no problem. Enjoy!

