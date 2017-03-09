Get in on “Get Out”

by

By: JACQUELINE BONOLA

Staff Writer

In Jordan Peele’s debut as a film director, as well as his first attempt at being involved with entertainment that is not comedy, “Get Out” is a one of kind horror film.

The story revolves around Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend Rose Armitage (Allison Williams). After dating for a couple of months Rose decides to have Chris to meet her parents and stay at their house for the weekend. Chris is immensely concerned that Rose has not mentioned to her parents that he is African American. The rest of it is non-stop roller coaster ride.

This was most certainly not a cookie cutter horror film that provides much more than the typical horror movie clichés. Peele spared the audience from the overused jump scare tricks and cheesy gore scenes. There was not much need for gore in this movie. Instead he replaces gore with pure thrills and suspense.

Since the director is originally known for his acclaimed comedy In Comedy Central’s “Key and Peele”, the audience expected some light humor to be sprinkled in with the scares and there is some of it in the film. The few comedic quips were tasteful and it was not over the top like Peele’s humor usually is.

Race was one of the highlighted themes that the movie does a great job addressing. In one scene, Rose defends Chris when a police officer asks to see his license when he was not even driving the car.

Another theme the story dabbles is the fear of a lack of control. This fear is what kept the audience’s hearts racing during many scenes in the movie. This theme was tied to the uncharted side of hypnosis and neurosurgery, the medical field of the nervous system that includes the brain.

There are not many horror movies whose main villain/serial killer uses hypnosis or neurosurgery to take control over their victims. In most horror movies the serial killer will usually carry around a weapon or appear to be stronger than the normal human being. It was refreshing to witness a different take on the horror villain.

The villain is not revealed until the end of the movie and the story is confusing up to climax of the movie. There is also a huge plot twist that awaits to whomever decides to see the film.

Overall, the movie is more scary than “Scream” but not as scary as “Saw.” Suspense was one of the elements used to keep the audience peeled to the screen. Just like in “Don’t Breath” and “Hush”, the story constantly altered the fate and perception of the main character.

For his first film as a director, Peele did a great job keeping the audience interested and keeping their palms sweating.

The Flyer gives “Get Out” an 8/10.

