MBK: Barcikowski buzzer-beater enters final round of GEICO Play of the Year voting

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

After his shot received a nomination as a potential GEICO Play of the Year, Salisbury men’s basketball junior forward Chad Barcikowski has now reached the finals of the competition. Voting resumes this week among the five finalists. Besides Barcikowski, the other four finalists include Wooster, Widener, Saint John’s and Lubbock.

Despite Salisbury now facing the end of their 2017 season, their historic 2017 campaign lived on following the SU buzzer-beater winning its opening match-up in week three of the contest. With the final round of voting opening on Mar. 6 and the winner unveiled on Mar. 25, there is a large gap in time for fans to vote.

Flashing back to the late afternoon on Dec. 17 the Sea Gulls faced a tall task against their rivals from Christopher Newport in a top-10 match-up that garnered national attention. Salisbury faced a 58-56 deficit with CNU guard Kevin Regimbal at the line with one free throw remaining.

After Regimbal missed the free throw 2.9 seconds were left in the hands of the Sea Gulls and Barcikowski answered.

Junior forward Chad Barcikowski took a few strides after the rebound and launched a half-court three that connected. It sealed a 59-58 victory for the Sea Gulls.

It was the first time that the Sea Gulls had defeated the Captains since the 2015 Capital Athletic Conference Championship. In the end, it may have been the shot that drove Salisbury to a historic third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

That same day, the video went viral across social media. It was even picked up by ESPN and posted on their Instagram account. The video was viewed over 724,000 times.

The Barcikowski buzzer-beater is now part of the ‘Finalist’ group after winning ‘Group 3’ a few weeks ago. Fans can visit this site to vote on nominations on a computer or mobile device. Also, voting is available on Facebook on the page: GEICO Best of College Basketball. Fans can vote once a day until the period concludes.

The winner will be broadcasted nationally on television during CBS’s live coverage of the Division I NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

