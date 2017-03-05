Sports Sunday brunch links: Mar. 5

by

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

Sunday marks the end of the week, but also the start of a new one. In the spring sports season, Sunday is yet another busy day on the schedule each week. As we head into an afternoon filled with action on East Campus, we take a look back on the week that was online in The Flyer sports section.

As fans take their a sip from their cup of morning coffee and procrastinate homework for just a few more hours, take a look at the action that happened in the past week and what to look for both today and later next week.

Thursday: Salisbury baseball edged Washington College 7-6 despite a late Shoremen comeback. Zach Gilleland recapped the game for The Flyer here.

Friday: Staff writer Drew Kessler previews Salisbury softball’s home-opening weekend ahead of their Sea Gull Classic tournament here.

From the latest print edition, staff writer Mark Davis previews the 2017 season for the Salisbury women’s lacrosse team here.

From the latest print edition, Salisbury baseball sophomore infielder Jack Barry goes Under the Feathers.

From the latest print edition, staff writer Chase Gorski sits down with SU Vice President of Student Affairs Dane Foust over the university’s recent tailgating issues.

From the latest print edition, staff writer JaMir Wilson takes a look at the Salisbury softball team’s losses from a year ago and what it will take to have similar successes in 2017. His softball season preview can be found here.

Staff writer Brad Kelly previews No. 1 Salisbury men’s lacrosse’s top-15 match-up vs. No. 13 Ohio Wesleyan coming later today.

Kessler looks at what to watch for from both of the Washington College and Clarkson University softball teams this weekend as they try to spoil Salisbury’s stadium opening weekend.

Gilleland analyzes what Dickinson College brings to the diamond when they face the Salisbury baseball team in a double-header Sunday here.

Saturday: Wilson was at the Salisbury softball team’s first ever game in their new stadium. Read his recap here. The Gulls finished their first day of action 2-0 following a victory later in the day over Washington college.

A dominant performance on the mound from SU senior pitcher Micah Wells paved the way for Salisbury baseball’s 10-0 win over Franklin & Marshall. Gilleland recaps the victory here.

Coming up later on Sunday: recaps of men’s lacrosse vs. Ohio Wesleyan, baseball’s double-header vs. Dickinson College, and the final day of action at the Sea Gull Classic softball tournament.

Coming Monday: staff writer Drew Williams lays out the situation for the Washington Redskins and looks at the balance between trust in the current roster and a total rebuild.

The final round of voting opens up for Salisbury University in the GEICO Play of the Year. Salisbury men’s basketball junior forward Chad Barcikowski hit a half-court buzzer-beater to take down Christopher Newport this past December.

Advertisements