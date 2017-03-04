Softball: Sea Gulls start home-stand 2-0 with win vs. Washington College

by

By JAMIR WILSON

Staff Writer

The second game of the doubleheader for the Salisbury Sea Gull softball team (4-4) resulted in a dominating 11-1 win against Washington College (3-3).

Salisbury took advantage of six batters hit by opposing sophomore pitcher Maddie Bennett.

The top of the third inning saw the Sea Gulls put three runs on the board thanks to a triple to the gap in left center by sophomore shortstop Amelia Trotter with junior designated player Annie Pietanza and freshman left fielder Mikayla Meehan scoring on the play. Trotter scored soon afterwards on a wild pitch.

The bats lit up for the Sea Gull offense from start to finish. The 11 runs scored against Washington are the third-highest Salisbury has posted so far this season.

“It’s sweet, my hair might turn brown again,” SU head coach Margie Knight said. “Hits are a coach’s best friend and runs are their dearest friends so I enjoyed that.”

Freshman catcher Emily Allen led the Sea Gulls at the plate with a double that nearly went over the wall. Allen made sure to leave no doubt about her power when she sent a pitch out of the park with a three-run homer in the top of the fifth.

SU freshman right fielder Brooke Yerger and senior center fielder Caitlin Lake each registered an RBI for the Sea Gulls. Freshman second baseman Kaila Beach brought two more runners home with a single in the seventh inning.

“This win has brought us up to .500 and we’re going to continue to go forward from here,” Coach Knight said. “It’s wonderful to be home we love playing at home especially with this large crowd it’s awesome.”

Junior pitcher Rachael Milligan was a dominant force on the mound only giving up one hit, which came in the sixth inning. Six Washington College batters stepped up to the plate and Milligan sat them each down with strikeouts. Milligan struggled in the first two innings with her ball placement, walking four batters, but once she found her command she began to control the game.

“She settled in, she’s pretty kinesthetically aware of what’s going on. We gave her some directions and she was able to make the corrections and play much stronger in later innings,” Coach Knight said.

Salisbury’s defense and pitching staff have struggled for the team since the start of the season, so having a game with no errors and only giving up one run is a major confidence builder.

Washington’s miscues aided Salisbury in the afternoon match-up, tallying three inexcusable errors, walking three batters, and hitting six different batters.

Salisbury defeated Washington twice at the Sea Gull Classic in 2016 by scores of 7-3 and 3-0.

Sophomore pitcher Brooke Mizelle came in during the final inning replacing Milligan. Mizelle gave up one hit and surrendered a run on a wild pitch.

Bennett snapped Milligan’s no-hitter in the sixth inning, and junior first baseman Gabby Edwards had the only other hit for Washington College.

Salisbury and Washington will face off again on Sunday for the final day of the Sea Gull Classic tournament at 2pm. The Sea Gulls will first face Clarkson University again at noon.

Advertisements