Under the Feathers: SU Baseball’s Jack Barry

No.22 Jack Barry

Sophomore third-baseman on Salisbury’s baseball team

Hometown: Laurel, Md.

What are your majors/minors and career aspirations?

“I’m a communications major on the journalism track, and I would like to work in television or radio once I finish school.”

What made you want to play baseball at or simply come to Salisbury?

“The winning tradition, the hard-nosed style of play and the recent upgrades they have made on campus such as the Academic Commons.”

What has been your favorite moment as part of SU baseball while here at Salisbury, and why?

“Winning the [Capital Athletic Conference] championship last season and going to the Scranton regional. We got to play at PNC Park where the Yankees AAA affiliate plays, and the stadium was beautiful.”

What do you enjoy about playing third base, and what do you believe that you bring to the team with your abilities?

“You have to be quick on your feet, and you’re involved in every play in some way. I think I help the team just by doing my job the best I can.”

What is your favorite part of Salisbury University Athletics or your team-environment here at SU?

“I love the winning culture, and we all go out every day and enjoy playing together. I think most of the teams just have fun, which is a big reason why all the teams here are so successful.”

What is your favorite part of campus life at Salisbury, and why?

“It’s a unique campus that has a big-school feel but also certain aspects of a small school. It’s sort of a hybrid of the two, which is awesome.”

What are your hobbies and interests off the field?

“I love watching movies and playing video games with my teammates.”

Where is your favorite place to go for a meal or snack on- or off-campus? Favorite food?

“The new Chick-fil-a on campus is definitely my new favorite spot.”

What music do you listen to in order to get ready for game-time, or what do you like to generally listen to?

“Some EDM or rap to give myself some energy and then some country once we start taking [batting practice]. I listen to just about everything, really.”

