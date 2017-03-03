Being the old dog on campus

by

By ALEXIS GRAMATES

Staff Writer

Many students come to college right after their senior year of high school; they anticipate their big move all summer. Then there are some students who go back to school after working and some who take what is known as the “affordable” way. For the students who did not go to college right away, it is difficult to jump into the “college life” because they did not get the dorm room experience or have peers the same age as them.

We all know everyone takes different paths and some may take longer than others, but what they do not talk about is the struggles students face while they take their time trying to finish their degree.

Transferring to schools when you are already 21 and have experienced “adulthood” can be difficult. One of the biggest obstacles is trying to find friends that are the same age as you. If you find yourself meeting people that are younger than you but have the same interests, then hang out with them. Nothing is wrong about going to a house party instead of the bar—just think that you are saving money!

Get involved as much as possible; college should be an experience, not work. Go out and join clubs, go to tailgates and utilize what the campus has to offer. You never want to look back on your time in college and regret that you made it seem like a job and you did not enjoy it to the fullest.

Stop worrying about how long it has taken you. Everyone’s path is different. Some are shorter than others and some are rockier than others. It is okay that you took a little longer, as long as you are getting a degree to become a better you.

Do not get discouraged because of your age. Just keep looking toward the end prize and you will get there. College goes by faster than you think, so take your time and enjoy the precious moments you have. These years are meant for going out, finding yourself and meeting new people.

Being considered the old dog on campus is never a bad thing. You had to figure out life just a little earlier than most students do. Enjoy your time that you get. Many people do not get to have this opportunity. Taking your time is necessary—just remember that Rome was not built in a day.

