SU’s club gymnastics hosts their second annual Salisbury Classic

by

By SOPHIE WILSON

Staff Writer

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Sophie Wilson photos

Cover photo: Pictured (from left to right) – Top Row: Star James, Alexis Kent, Juliana Albano Middle Row: Lauren Cullen, Megan Manno, Marissa Corso, Gillian DeaBottom Row: Leslie Dawson, Libby Gensler

The Salisbury club gymnastics rose to new heights this past weekend at their second annual Salisbury Classic. The Gulls faced the likes of gymnasts from Rutgers University, the University of Maryland and also alumni from the National Association of Intercollegiate Gymnastics Clubs (NAGIC) alumni.

After all of the events, Salisbury took home third place on beam along with second place on floor, bars and the all-around. The road to nationals for these gymnasts finally seems within their grasp. Despite being back for only about three weeks, averaging about six practices since the start of the semester, they pulled off an outstanding performance throughout all four events.

“We were only back at school for a short amount of time but everyone was prepared and performed to the best of their abilities,” SU gymnast Libby Gensler said.

Gillian Dea was the top-scorer for Salisbury tying second place in the all-around with a score of 35.65. Salisbury gymnastics represented their school with pride when standing on the awards podium.

Given the opportunity at the event these gymnasts displayed skills from back-handsprings to straddle jumps that became crucial to the outcome of the meet. From the energy of the fans when people first entered the gym to the enthusiasm of the gymnasts competing, the atmosphere of the meet was nothing short of amazing.

Advertisements