Sea Gull Sports Zone Podcast: Staff previews SU MBK NCAA First Round vs. Endicott

By CHRIS MACKOWIAK

Sports Editor

@cmackowiakSGSN

In the first edition of the Sea Gull Sports Zone podcast, members of the Flyer sports staff previews Salisbury men’s basketball’s first round match-up against Endicott College Friday night.

The staff examines Salisbury’s road into the NCAA Tournament, the layout for the Sea Gulls in the overall bracket and how SU matches up against Endicott. The writers also preview other action going on around campus this weekend including baseball, softball and men’s lacrosse.

I host the Sea Gull Sports Zone. I am the sports editor of The Flyer and in my second year as a play-by-play announcer at the Sea Gull Sports Network.

The two panelists joining me in this episode are Drew Kessler (@drewkessler1) and Zach Gilleland (@_zachariag). Kessler is a new staff writer at The Flyer and in his second year broadcasting at the Sea Gull Sports Network. Gilleland is in his second semester writing for The Flyer and is a new broadcaster at the Sea Gull Sports Network.

