10 Ways to De-Stress

With the stress of midterms approaching, our minds tend to become overwhelmed with the looming dread of multiple choice and open ended questions. Here are ten ways to guarantee the mid-semester stress doesn’t get the best of you.

Treat yourself

Reward yourself for all your recent hard work lately doing something you love, but haven’t had a lot of time to do in a while. You deserve it!

Make a New Music Playlist

Whether it be a new study playlist, or just songs to jam out to in the shower, making a new playlist with new songs can lift your mood and take your mind somewhere else.

If you have your car on campus, go for a drive with the windows down.

There is nothing more liberating than cruising down the highway with your windows down, listening to your favorite music.

Get outside!

Embrace the beautiful weather we have been having in the cold winter months and get outside! Get some homework done or bring the book you have been wanting to read while sitting on the quad.

Call a someone from home

Feeling homesick? Call either family or friends from home! There is nothing better than a good conversation with a good friend, whether it be catching up on each other’s lives, or needing a reliable friend to rant to.

Watch a movie

If you need some unwinding time at the end of the day, resort to a movie! Movies are only about two hours long, enough time to unwind at the end of the day. Don’t start a new Netflix TV-show, it might create a binge watching period where you lose sleep and time you could have been studying!

Make a to-do list

The best way to organize your thoughts and make sure everything gets completed is to make a checklist of everything you need to get done. Writing everything you need to do down with pen and paper really puts into your head and having something to refer to, will guarantee everything will get done. The satisfaction of checking off the box is worth getting it done!

Get a good night of sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep and waking up feeling refreshed is well needed around midterms. With more sleep, you will be able to get more done during the day and not need as much coffee!

Take a day trip!

Ask some of your friends if they would be willing to go on a day trip! We are lucky to be close to so many exciting places, so why not go explore them! By taking a fun day off, the next day of hard work will not feel as bad.

Clean up your living space

Most living conditions for students are small spaces that are usually shared. By making sure you space is clean your mind will be less cluttered, along with your space!

